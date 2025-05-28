As the entire process has been put online, it is very easy to check if a man has received the refund. There are a few steps to be taken.

After the Income Tax Department significantly streamlined the refund process, it has become easier to get the TDS refund for the Financial Year 2024-25 or the Assessment Year 2025-26. The official window for filing the Income Tax Return begins in April, it has been delayed this year. However, generally, the people, particularly the salaried people, fill the ITR after receiving Form 16 from their employees. It takes 7 to 20 days to get the refund from the Income Tax department.

How to check TDS Refund status?

As the entire process has been put online, it is very easy to check if a man has received the refund. There are a few steps to be taken.

Open the homepage of the Income Tax e-Filing portal. (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/)

Log in using your user ID and password.

Go to the e-File menu, select Income Tax Returns, and click on View Filed Returns.

Choose the Assessment Year you want to check.

Click on View Details to see the progress of your filed return.

What you may find there

You may find a number of things on the website regarding your ITR filing and refund. Some of these may be

No e-filing has been done this year.

Refund determined and sent out to refund banker.

Refund unpaid.

Refund paid.

Not determined.

Sent for Refund.

So, the appropriate time is coming, file the ITR return on June 15 and wait for 20 days to get the refund.