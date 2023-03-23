Income Tax news: What is AIS app? How is it convenient for taxpayers?

Representational Image

The Income Tax department launched a mobile app on Wednesday for the convenience of taxpayers, enabling them to examine their information from the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

What is an AIS app?

An Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a thorough statement that gives details on tax collected at source (TCS) and tax deducted at source (TDS). It is a single reference document for taxpayers and a more thorough statement than form 26AS. It is always advisable to reconcile your income reported in your ITR with your AIS in order to prevent income reporting errors. The mobile app allows taxpayers to examine information about their tax payments, income tax refunds, interest, dividends, share transactions, TDS or TCS, and other related information.

What are the objectives of the AIS app?

Providing taxpayers with accurate information and a feedback option.

Encouraging self-regulation and making pre-filling of returns simple.

Deter non-compliance.

(Also Read: Income tax news: How to file Income Tax Returns? Know online and offline steps)

How to download the AIS app?

The new mobile application, known as "AIS for Taxpayer," is accessible for download on Google Play and the App Store and will be offered without charge by the Income Tax Department. You can go to the application and download the AIS app online.

How to use the new ITR mobile app?

The taxpayers must register on the app by entering their PAN number and authenticate using the OTP issued to the cellphone number and email registered on the e-filing portal in order to utilise the new ITR mobile app. The taxpayer only needs to set a 4-digit PIN after authentication in order to access the mobile app.