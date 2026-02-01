Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children
BUSINESS
During her Union Budget 2026 speech, the Finance Minister announced the extension of the ITR filing deadline. Know more about it here.
In her Union Budget 2026 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the time limit for filing revised I-T return from December 31 to March 31, on payment of a nominal fee.
''For 1-time six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for a special set of people, including students who didn’t disclose overseas assets/income (limit Rs 1 crore) and those who did disclose such assets or income (asset value up to Rs 5 crore),'' Sitharaman said. The deadline to file a revised ITR is generally December 31 of the relevant Assessment Year (AY).
This extension is expected to give taxpayers more time to correct errors and disclose missed income. This move from the Centre is expected to benefit the taxpayers and salaried individuals, which will help in improved compliance and reduced errors and lowered need of litigation.
However, the original filing deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 is still July 31, 2026. The Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 1, 2026.