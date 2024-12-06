In Mumbai, India, the Jio World Plaza (JWP) officially opened its doors on November 1, 2023, in a grand ceremony that marked a significant milestone in the city’s retail landscape. Spanning an impressive 70,000 square meters, the luxurious mall features marble-clad entrance halls, glittering chandeliers, and a host of prestigious Western and Indian luxury brands, redefining Mumbai’s reputation as a hub for the elite.

The plaza is home to an array of coveted global names, including Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari, Valentino, Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Rimowa, and Tiffany & Co., alongside celebrated Indian couturiers such as Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Rahul Mishra. Notably, Louis Vuitton is launching its largest store in India at JWP, offering ready-to-wear collections and high jewelry for the first time in Mumbai. Several brands, including Saint Laurent, Valentino, Tory Burch, Tiffany & Co., Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, are opening their first outlets in the city, while Bulgari and Cartier are unveiling flagship stores. The plaza covers a sprawling 750,000 square feet of space.

Reliance Industries opens India's largest luxury mall 'Jio World Plaza' today in BKC, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/JIzEdMF4Qx — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 1, 2023

Owned by Reliance Industries Ltd, led by Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man with a net worth exceeding $107.9 billion, Jio World Plaza is dedicated to showcasing the finest global and Indian brands. According to Isha M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, the plaza is set to elevate India's luxury retail experience, celebrating the craftsmanship of top Indian brands.

Located in the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), known for housing multinational corporation headquarters, Jio World Plaza enhances Mumbai’s retail and cultural offerings. The area is also home to high-end restaurants like Hakkasan and Yauatcha, global entertainment venues, and the recently launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which has hosted acclaimed productions such as Mamma Mia! and West Side Story. Jio World Plaza cements BKC's status as a premier destination for luxury, culture, and lifestyle in Mumbai. As per reports, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton pays staggering Rs 40.50 lakhs monthly rent.