Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

BSNL 5G Live Trial: Which cities will have 5G? Know simple steps to order 5G and 4G SIM online

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral, check her marks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

9 Indian films based on real crimes

9 Indian films based on real crimes

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq? Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Sister Who Escaped From Bangladesh With Her

Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq? Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Sister Who Escaped From Bangladesh With Her

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

HomeBusiness

Business

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In a move reflecting its cautious approach amid ongoing economic uncertainties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This marks the ninth consecutive time the central bank has opted for stability in its monetary policy.

    Governor Das stated, "After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions and the overall outlook. It decided by a majority of four members to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent."

    He added, "The standing deposit facility rate remains at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate at 6.75 per cent. The MPC also decided by a majority of four out of six members to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth. So as you can see, there is this good amount."

    The decision to keep the repo rate steady comes amidst persistent concerns about inflation, which remains above the RBI's target range. The central bank's commitment to bringing inflation down to its 4 per cent target continues to face challenges due to ongoing food inflation and other economic factors.

    Governor Das emphasised that the RBI remains vigilant regarding inflationary pressures and will take necessary actions to maintain price stability while supporting the country's economic recovery. The MPC's decision reflects a balanced approach, aiming to control inflation without stifling growth.

    The RBI governor warned that there should not be any room for complacency because core inflation has fallen considerably as continuing food price shocks have slowed the process of disinflation in Q1. The announcement was made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at a press briefing on Thursday, following the conclusion of a three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The decision was reached after a detailed assessment of the current macroeconomic and financial conditions, as well as future economic projections.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail

    Bangladesh crisis: Meet Khaleda Zia, former PM, Sheikh Hasina rival, set to be released from jail

    Meet India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, know his Ratan Tata, Azim Premji connection...

    Meet India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, know his Ratan Tata, Azim Premji connection...

    Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

    Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

    Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

    Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

    Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

    Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

    Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

    UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

    UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

    This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

    This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

    8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

    8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

    Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

    Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement