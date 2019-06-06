Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

In a first, mega economic survey to count street vendors too

Big push by PM Modi, study will gauge economic potential of nation

Reported By:dna Correspondent| Edited By: dna Correspondent |Source: DNA |Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 05:00 AM IST

In a first, mega economic survey to count street vendors too
Flower market

The Centre will conduct a massive Economic Survey which, for the first time, will include hawkers, vendors, and small stall holders.

The exercise will reportedly be done in the scale of the population survey. It is being looked as an exercise to gauge the true economic potential of the country that includes jobs that are not documented and thus not reflected in various studies

During the Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition had repeatedly accused the Narendra Modi government of failing create jobs and drive the economy. BJP's rival parties had also jeered at PM Modi's remarks to count street vendors as self-employed people working with dignity to earn a living.

More than 25 crore households and 7 crore establishments are expected to fall into the purview of the massive survey exercise. The process is likely to begin by the end of this month and the reports are expected to be out in 6 months.

An authentic Economic Survey undertaken on a large scale helps the government analyse and review the developments in the economy as well as assess the performance of various programmes, schemes and policy initiatives.

Simultaneously, taking note of the prevailing economic scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also constituted two new cabinet committees to spur economic growth, investment and employment.

A five-member "Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth" will brainstorm on various steps needed to push growth momentum in the economy and increase investments in key economic sectors including infrastructure and agriculture. Headed by PM Modi, the Committee on Investment and Growth includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways and of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The development comes in the wake of government announcing the third straight fall in quarterly growth to 5.8 per cent in the first three months of the FY 2018-19 making it the period of slowest economic growth in 17 quarters. China registered 6.4 per cent growth in the first quarter.

The second panel, a 10-member "Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development", is expected to explore all possible options to create more jobs. Headed by PM Modi, the committee besides Shah, Sitharaman and Goyal also includes Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Skill and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Labour) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Housing and Urban Affairs).

Focus on Employment

Attempt to debunk accusations of joblessness

  • Study will be on the scale of population survey and will include jobs that are not documented and thus not reflected in various surveys
  • More than 25 crore households and 7 crore establishments likely to be covered; reports expected to be out in about six months
  • PM has also formed two panels – Cabinet Committee on Investment & Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development – to spur growth, jobs
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Enthralled stargazers witness Chandra Grahan in Bengaluru, Gurugram, other Indian cities, see pics
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Skyroot photos: Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: Discom company confiscates TVs, coolers and refrigerators over unpaid electricity bills in Ujjain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.