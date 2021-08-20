Improving brand engagement and outreach with SMM: Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur

“If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell 6 friends. If you make customers unhappy on the Internet, they can each tell 6,000 friends.”

- Jeff Bezos

Social media connects billions of people around the globe and provides a medium of seamless connectivity and engagement. The 2010s were the developing phase that projected social media platforms as a source of entertainment and spending time. Now, the gigantic user base is being utilized by digital marketing to promote and drive product sales and build brand value. Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur are a team that is leveraging SMM to scale up too many businesses and build brand equity. They are also helping public figures become mainstream and connect with a much larger audience than they could manage physically.

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur are a married couple who have infused their capabilities to build strong social media portfolios and help many individuals and brands get the outreach that they deserve. The duo has successfully launched and established many promotional campaigns that have accumulated huge engagement from the consumers followed by a staggering surge in the ROI. The key to the success of this dynamic duo is their dexterity in social media marketing and advertising and their far-fetched experience in running both local and global campaigns.

Dilbag Singh was amazed by computers right from childhood. His interest in social media grew as he grew old but unlike his peers who were spending hours texting, he was curious about the mechanism that made it a powerful marketing tool. He began running promotional campaigns for local entrepreneurs and brands and was quite successful at it. His campaigns registered a positive response and outreach for his clients. He was knee-deep in social media marketing, to the extent which deterred him from completing his college degree as well. He knew that social media marketing will take off and become more prevalent in the next decade. He also met his life partner, Lovepreet Kaur in college who was adept at computer applications and had the same inclination for digital marketing.

They joined forces to help struggling business owners, brands and individuals gain passionate followers on social media platforms and develop an unbreakable connection with them. Digital promotion plays a crucial role in digital marketing strategy and without it, the growth can come to a screeching halt. Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur have a hectic work life as they have to manage both national and international clientele and help them to make the best of their investment. Sometimes, they work more than 12 hours to match different time zones and get the work done.

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur have a ginormous follower base on various social media platforms, that is estimated at around 15 million and comprises residents of Punjab and Canadian audiences. Most of their foreign clients are Punjabi people who are now Canadian residents. The duo is planning to expand their services and is actively searching for like-minded professionals who know social media marketing.

- Brand desk content