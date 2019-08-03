Headlines

Business

IMA ponzi scam: Mansoor Khan sent to SIT custody till August 16

Earlier, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent Mansoor Khan to judicial custody till August 14

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 09:50 PM IST

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, prime accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam case, on Saturday, was handed over to special investigation team (SIT).  Khan will remain in SIT custody till August 16.

Earlier, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent Mansoor Khan to judicial custody till August 14.

The special court had earlier sent him to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 1.

Khan was arrested on his arrival in the country from Dubai on July 19 after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.

Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors, mostly Muslims, in the state.

He had fled the country last month after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. Later, he had released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.

An 11-member SIT headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and the SIT had issued lookout notice against him. 

