Meet IITian, who left high-paying US job, built diary farming business worth crores, his daily earning is... | Photo: LinkedIn/ Pixabay

Students put in a lot of effort to get into prestigious institutions like IIT, IIM, and others. People who want well-paying careers frequently apply for admission to these schools. But in this case, the IIT alumnus quit his well-paying job at Intel in the US to open a dairy in Hyderabad, India.

However, Kishore Indukuri's efforts were successful since he was quite successful in this industry. In order to become a dairy entrepreneur, Kishore, who left the US and moved back to India, created the Sid Dairy Farm, which has a 44 crore annual revenue.

Who is Kishore Indukuri?

In Hyderabad, Kishore Indukuri was raised in a middle-class family. His father, Narasimha Raju, worked as an engineer with Mahindra & Mahindra for 25 years, and his mother is Lakshmi. While his mother was a homemaker, his younger brother worked as a software developer.

Kishore Indukuri finished his 10th grade at Nalanda Vidyalaya High School and received a Class 12 diploma from Little Flower Junior College. He subsequently earned his B Sc in Chemistry from IIT Kharagpur. For further studies, he went to the University of Massachusetts in the USA. At the University of Massachusetts, where he also finished his post-graduate engineering studies, he later received his PhD in polymer science.

As a Senior Processing Engineer, Kishore began his career with the US-based technology company Intel Corporation in Chandler, Arizona. But he was looking for life's missing piece. He launched several unsuccessful businesses. He provided tuition for the GRE and the TOEFL. He also created a company that engaged in vegetable farming. He invested over Rs 1 crore in several businesses during a two-year period.

READ | Know how to use ChatGPT? Companies offering whopping salary of Rs 1.5 crore to people with AI expertise

Success story of Sid Dairy Farm founder

However, he began a dairy farm in 2012 after taking the counsel of industry professionals and purchasing 20 cows. In comparison to his production cost of Rs. 26, he received Rs. 15 per litre from bulk consumers for his milk. At this point, he accepted a call to make sales to clients directly.

From milking the cows to distributing the supplies, he did nearly everything. He advertised his product as being free of artificial hormones, preservatives, and water. Additionally, he requested that clients taste the items before making a purchase. Indukuri quickly rose to prominence as one of Hyderabad's largest private milk suppliers. His business now buys pure milk from close to 2,000 farms. They serve more than 20,000 people each day.

He has about 100 cattle on his model farm. He first began with a supply of raw milk but quickly realised that to fulfil the continually rising demand, milk needed to be pasteurised. He even bought a sizable farm in Shahbad and set up a dairy processing facility after taking out a loan of Rs. 1.3 crore. He currently employs a subscription-based business strategy. In 2020–2021, the company's was Rs 44 crore. In 2021–2022, it increased to Rs. 64.5 crore (about Rs. 17 lakh daily).