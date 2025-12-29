IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?

Varun Vummadi also shared a screenshot of the email, which threatens to release manipulated data and false allegations unless the demand is met.

Varun Vummadi, CEO of the San Francisco-based AI startup Giga, has alleged that an extortion scheme is targeting his company. In a tweet, Vummadi shared that a small group of individuals has obtained confidential company information and is using it to extort USD 3 million in cryptocurrency. He also shared a screenshot of the email, which threatens to release manipulated data and false allegations unless the demand is met.

"They have already posted information on Twitter that is false and defamatory, and now they are threatening to take snippets of this data, manipulate it out of context, and release it to the public with wildly false and defamatory allegations unless we wire USD 3M to an anonymous crypto account," the tweet read.

Who is Varun Vummadi?

Varun Vummadi is an Indian-origin co-founder who established Giga in 2023 along with Esha Manideep. Varun is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus. His Giga specialises in building voice-based AI agents for businesses. Both founders prioritised their startup over lucrative offers. Esha turned down a USD 150,000 job, while Varun chose Giga over a Stanford PhD and a USD 525,000 quant trader role.

Allegations against Giga

Several former employees, including a former staffer, have publicly accused Giga of various unethical practices. These allegations include falsifying revenue numbers, bribing Fortune 500 companies, and mistreating employees. One former employee claimed that the work environment was the 'most toxic' he had experienced, citing a lack of work-life balance, mandatory 12-hour shifts daily, and promised compensation that did not materialise.

What Varun Vummadi said

Vummadi has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, terming the claims as 'wildly false and defamatory.' He stated that the data is being manipulated out of context to harm the company, following its successful USD 61 million Series A funding round in November 2025.