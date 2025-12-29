IITian CEO's company faces USD 3 million extortion attempt: Who is Varun Vummadi?
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Results to be out soon, check date, cut-off, steps to download
Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...
Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy-linked cases in 6 months, says rights group
Who is Jayashree Ullal? Entrepreneur who tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, has a net worth of Rs...
'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'
Kangana Ranaut gets furious over her AI-edited pics at Parliament: 'Let me decide how I want to...'
How to Prepare for Medical Emergencies with Your Best Health Insurance Plans For Family?
Amid breakup buzz with Veer Pahariya after her on-stage kiss with AP Dhillon, Tara Sutaria takes BIG step, shares...
Will Virat Kohli play one more game in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far
BUSINESS
Varun Vummadi also shared a screenshot of the email, which threatens to release manipulated data and false allegations unless the demand is met.
Varun Vummadi, CEO of the San Francisco-based AI startup Giga, has alleged that an extortion scheme is targeting his company. In a tweet, Vummadi shared that a small group of individuals has obtained confidential company information and is using it to extort USD 3 million in cryptocurrency. He also shared a screenshot of the email, which threatens to release manipulated data and false allegations unless the demand is met.
"They have already posted information on Twitter that is false and defamatory, and now they are threatening to take snippets of this data, manipulate it out of context, and release it to the public with wildly false and defamatory allegations unless we wire USD 3M to an anonymous crypto account," the tweet read.
Varun Vummadi is an Indian-origin co-founder who established Giga in 2023 along with Esha Manideep. Varun is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus. His Giga specialises in building voice-based AI agents for businesses. Both founders prioritised their startup over lucrative offers. Esha turned down a USD 150,000 job, while Varun chose Giga over a Stanford PhD and a USD 525,000 quant trader role.
Several former employees, including a former staffer, have publicly accused Giga of various unethical practices. These allegations include falsifying revenue numbers, bribing Fortune 500 companies, and mistreating employees. One former employee claimed that the work environment was the 'most toxic' he had experienced, citing a lack of work-life balance, mandatory 12-hour shifts daily, and promised compensation that did not materialise.
Vummadi has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, terming the claims as 'wildly false and defamatory.' He stated that the data is being manipulated out of context to harm the company, following its successful USD 61 million Series A funding round in November 2025.
Giga is being extorted for $3Million and we want to set the record straight. There have been a lot of false allegations about Giga on Twitter recently. They are being made by a small group of individuals that has illegally obtained confidential company information and is now… pic.twitter.com/sLiTuUuHez— Varun Vummadi (@varunvummadi) December 26, 2025