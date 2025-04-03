Entvin AI a startup founded by three IIT Mumbai graduates which offer a specialised AI services to pharma and Lifesciences companies globally, today announced that it has secured funding from Y Combinator. Y Combinator is the world's most prestigious startup accelerator and Entvin AI has raised $500K in first round of funding funding with rigorous 0.1% acceptance rate. With this funding, Entvin plans to expand its AI capabilities and accelerate customer acquisition among mid-to-large pharmaceutical companies globally.

The company, founded by Sanskar Jain, Hemant Phalak, and Rishabh Arya, has developed an AI platform that streamlines the notoriously time-consuming, resource-intensive and complex FDA drug approval process—a market opportunity potentially worth billions as pharmaceutical companies worldwide seek to accelerate regulatory timelines and reduce compliance costs. The company reports early success with enterprise pilot customers, demonstrating that its AI solution can save hundreds of hours for regulatory and scientific teams while improving compliance accuracy—a critical factor in an industry where regulatory missteps can cost millions.

With the FDA drug approval process often taking years and costing millions, any inefficiency can significantly impact a company's bottom line and delay potentially life-saving treatments from reaching patients. Entvin AI is addressing this critical challenge head-on with their specialized AI platform designed for regulatory teams.

Entvin's AI platform directly targets this bottleneck by automating document drafting, compliance verification, and regulatory monitoring tasks that traditionally consume thousands of hours of highly-skilled professional time. The platform's technical architecture leverages large language models specifically fine-tuned for regulatory documentation and FDA compliance requirements. Early users report significant efficiency gains, with some teams reclaiming hundreds of hours previously spent on manual regulatory work.

Sanskar Jain, Cofounder & CEO of Entvin, highlighted: "We identified a significant opportunity to transform how life sciences companies navigate regulatory requirements. Regulatory professionals spend countless hours on documentation, compliance checks, and staying updated with constantly evolving FDA guidelines. Our AI agents streamline these workflows, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative burdens."

Hemant Phalak, Cofounder & CPO, emphasized “At Entvin, our AI agents seamlessly integrate into existing workflows to enhance efficiency and accelerate decision-making. Our platform doesn't just organize information—it actively identifies compliance gaps, automates repetitive documentation tasks, and provides regulatory teams with actionable insights in real-time. This helps life science companies navigate the approval process with unprecedented efficiency while maintaining trust, reliability and seamless integration.

Rishabh Arya, Cofounder & CTO of Entvin, explained their approach: "We've developed an AI system that deeply understands the complex language of FDA regulations and can process massive volumes of regulatory documentation. Our architecture is enterprise-grade, designed to meet the highest compliance standards required by pharmaceutical companies like SOC 2, ISO 2700."

About Entvin AI

Entvin is an AI-powered platform streamlining regulatory compliance for life sciences. Trusted by industry leaders, our intelligent agents automate labelling, promotional reviews, and competitor analysis, ensuring accuracy and compliance. With enterprise-grade security and real-time insights, Entvin helps regulatory teams