Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

IGL hikes cooking gas prices: Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kanpur, Rewari

The increase is to "partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said in a tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

IGL hikes cooking gas prices: Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kanpur, Rewari
Delhi cooking gas prices increased

The Indraprastha Gas Limited, Delhi's most prominent gas company, has hiked the price of cooking gas in the national capital.

IGL informed the masses it was increasing the prices for piped cooking gas in Delhi and adjoining towns by Rs 2.63 per unit. This is the second hike in less than two weeks. The piped gas was being supplied at the rate of Rs 47.96 per standard cubic meter. Now it will cost Rs 50.59 per SCM.

The increase is to "partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said in a tweet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.