IGL hikes cooking gas prices: Check rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kanpur, Rewari

Delhi cooking gas prices increased

The Indraprastha Gas Limited, Delhi's most prominent gas company, has hiked the price of cooking gas in the national capital.

IGL informed the masses it was increasing the prices for piped cooking gas in Delhi and adjoining towns by Rs 2.63 per unit. This is the second hike in less than two weeks. The piped gas was being supplied at the rate of Rs 47.96 per standard cubic meter. Now it will cost Rs 50.59 per SCM.

The increase is to "partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said in a tweet.