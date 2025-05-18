BYJU'S is fighting legal battles over unpaid debts across courts in the US and India. Divya also described the negative portrayal of BYJU'S and the personal attacks on her and husband, Byju Raveendran, as 'unfair'.

Divya Gokulnath, BYJU'S co-founder, has refuted allegations of diverting any loan proceeds to herself and her husband, Byju Raveendran. The couple currently lacks the funds to even hire legal representation in a US court, she added. Divya stated that if they truly had hundreds of millions of dollars, they would have had no trouble affording legal representation, she said in an interview with ANI.

Referring to judgements passed by a court in Delaware, she said, "Today, in the US, judgements are passed back to back to us by one court. Because we don't have representation. Yeah. I'll show you emails where they say, give us a million dollars. Lawyers are saying, Give us a million dollars or we won't represent. Where do I get the million dollars from? If we were sitting on 533 million dollars, this would not be the situation, right? We would have been fighting in the courts. We would have thrown money at lawyers."

The 38-year-old described the negative portrayal of BYJU'S and the personal attacks on her and husband, Byju Raveendran, as "unfair". "Honestly, I don't care about the money. It comes, it goes. And Lakshmi can come and go. Saraswati is with us. Goddess Saraswati is always with us. For me, it's about the tarnishing which has happened, which I feel is so unfair. It was all about what we could do for our country. And not what the country can do for us. So we are a made in India, made by Indians, proudly made for the world's product, service, company, people, students-first company," she added.

Notably, BYJU'S is fighting legal battles over unpaid debts across courts in the US and India. Divya also alleged that a targeted campaign of intimidation and pressure tactics was mounted aimed at isolating her husband by threatening those close to him, including family members, colleagues, and even legal counsel.

(With inputs from ANI)