Leading businessman and Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani met with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in Mumbai, as the duo locked a deal to build out an artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure as well as an innovation centre in India.

The two business tycoons took the stage at Mumbai-based Jio World Centre as part of the three day NVIDIA AI Summit. They discussed developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence, India's developing tech infrastructure and more.

Heaping praise on the Reliance Boss, NIVIDIA CEO Huang welcomed him to the stage and described him as an "industry pioneer" who played a crucial role in bringing digitalization to India.

"No one, no one has contributed more, Mukesh, to help India become a high tech and a deep tech India. Now you’re at the beginning of that journey. You have great aspirations. I know you have deep aspirations to help India become a deep tech industry. And what gives you that conviction? And why is artificial intelligence that moment for India?” asked Huang.

In response, Mukesh Ambani extended a warm welcome to Huang to the Jio World Centre, which he said was built by his wife and Reliance Foundation Chairman, Nita Ambani. He went on to say that he was "instructed" by Nita Ambani to tell Jensen that "the Jio World Centre was built by her".

"We are in what is the Jio World Center, which is new, it was built by my wife. So, if I don’t say it’s built by my wife, I was instructed to say that,” Ambani said, drawing a smile from the NVIDIA CEO.

About Jio World Centre

Part of the Ambani family's vision to create world class infrastructure in India, Jio World Centre serves as a hub for business, culture, retail and more. It is located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The Jio World Centre houses the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, the Jio World Convention Centre, Jio World Drive, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).