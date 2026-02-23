IDFC Fraud: Probe into minor discrepancy unearths fraud of Rs 590 crore Fraud in Haryana Govt accounts

Probe into a minor discrepancy into an account of a Haryana Government identity at the IDFC Bank, unearthed a massive fraud of Rs 590 crore. A political controversy erupted and the Nayab Singh Saini government is in the dock. Details here.

What began as an investigation into a minor discrepancy turned into a massive probe that unearthed a fraud of Rs 590 crore involving a government account in a private bank. The unauthorised and fraudulent activities in a Haryana government account at a Chandigarh branch of the IDFC Bank were found after the bank launched an investigation. The hell broke loose a day after the disclosure; the opposition parties raised the issue in the assembly and demanded answers from the government on February 23.

Haryana Government IDFC Bank Fraud

It began with a minor incident. A Haryana government department asked the Chandigarh branch of the IDFC to close its account and transfer the funds to another bank. However, the bank found discrepancies between the amount mentioned and the actual balance available in the account. As suspicion grew, other accounts of Haryana government entities in the same branch of the IDFC Bank were checked, and similar irregularities were detected. Later, the bank said that the suspected fraud is estimated at Rs 590 crore. However, it also said that a reconciliation exercise is going on, and the final figure may be known after validation of claims and recoveries.

In a statement, the IDFC Bank said, "Prima facie, unauthorised and fraudulent activities have been carried out by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts and potentially involving other individuals/entities/counterparties. " It also clarified that the matter is not related to the common people and other customers, and it is confined to "a specific group of government-linked accounts within the Haryana Government."

However, the Opposition was not happy, and LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the government’s response and asked what action had been taken. Replying to the question in the house, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that a probe had been ordered. He also said that both the State Anti-Corruption Bureau and vigilance authorities were investigating the matter.