IDBI Bank Sold For Rs 52,878 Crore: From Air India to IDBI Bank- Modi govt's big disinvestment moves explained

BUSINESS
After Air India, IDBI Bank! Why is the Narendra Modi government on a spree of selling the majority stakes in its PSUs? Government's disinvestment policy since 2014 explained.
The Narendra Modi government will sell one more of its valuable assets, built over years. In a significant decision on Wednesday, October 14, the Union government decided to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc. for Rs 52,878 crore. It will be the biggest disinvestment decision of the government since the sale of Air India to the Tata Group. With this sale, the government has made it clear that it will go ahead with its policy of disinvestment in government-controlled firms.
While the government will sell its own 30.48 per cent holding, the government-controlled Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will also sell its 30.24 per cent stake. The government said in a statement issued on Wednesday, "The CCEA ...approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc (parent entity M/s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd) as the strategic buyer for this transaction for a purchase consideration of Rs 52,877.07 crore for the acquisition of 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, comprising 30.48 per cent equity held by the GoI and 30.24 per cent by the LIC."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a "strategic restructuring" rather than strategic disinvestment. She also clarified that the government and LIC will continue to hold stakes in the bank. However, with this sale, LIC's holding in IDBI Bank will drop from 19 per cent to 15 per cent over the next two years. If media reports are to be believed, the government will sell its residual stakes through the open market.
(Modi Govt Major Disinvestment Decisions: AI-generated infographic.)
(Modi Got Disinvestment Moves Explained: AI-generated image. )