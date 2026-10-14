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IDBI Bank Sold For Rs 52,878 Crore: From Air India to IDBI Bank- Modi govt's big disinvestment moves explained

After Air India, IDBI Bank! Why is the Narendra Modi government on a spree of selling the majority stakes in its PSUs? Government's disinvestment policy since 2014 explained.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 07:52 PM IST

IDBI Bank Sold For Rs 52,878 Crore: From Air India to IDBI Bank- Modi govt's big disinvestment moves explained
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister. (File Image:@pmoindia)
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The Narendra Modi government will sell one more of its valuable assets, built over years. In a significant decision on Wednesday, October 14, the Union government decided to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc. for Rs 52,878 crore. It will be the biggest disinvestment decision of the government since the sale of Air India to the Tata Group. With this sale, the government has made it clear that it will go ahead with its policy of disinvestment in government-controlled firms.

IDBI Bank deal

While the government will sell its own 30.48 per cent holding, the government-controlled Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will also sell its 30.24 per cent stake. The government said in a statement issued on Wednesday, "The CCEA ...approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc (parent entity M/s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd) as the strategic buyer for this transaction for a purchase consideration of Rs 52,877.07 crore for the acquisition of 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, comprising 30.48 per cent equity held by the GoI and 30.24 per cent by the LIC."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a "strategic restructuring" rather than strategic disinvestment. She also clarified that the government and LIC will continue to hold stakes in the bank. However, with this sale, LIC's holding in IDBI Bank will drop from 19 per cent to 15 per cent over the next two years. If media reports are to be believed, the government will sell its residual stakes through the open market. 

The major disinvestment decision taken by the Modi government can be summed up as follows:

  • The Union government divested a total of Rs 1,94,646 crore between 2014 and 2018.
  • While presenting the Budget for 2017-18, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the government would initiate privatisation of 24 CPSUs. 
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on May 17, 2020, that the government would go ahead with its plans of privatising all government establishments.

(Modi Govt Major Disinvestment Decisions: AI-generated infographic.)

Modi government's disinvestment moves

  • Rani Kamalapati railway station privatised in 2017
  • Air India sold to Tata Group in 2021
  • Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited sold to Tata Steel Long Products in 2022
  • Protean eGov Technologies, formerly known as NSDL e-Gov Infrastructure Limited.
  •  Specified Undertaking of The Unit Trust of India in 2023
  • Stakes in IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and State Bank of India were sold through an IPO in 2023.
  • IDFC First Bank was sold in 2024.
  • Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited was sold to Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., Japan, in 2025.
  • Dugda Coal Washery, Bokaro, of Bharat Coking Coal was sold to JSW Steel in 2026.
  • Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd (IMPCL) was sold to Skymap Pharmaceutical Pvt Limited in 2026.
  • National Stock Exchange of India: 10 PSUs to sell their entire stake in NSE via IPO.

(Modi Got Disinvestment Moves Explained: AI-generated image. )

List of entities that underwent corporatisation:

  • Damodar Valley Corporation in 2024.
  • Indian Ordnance Factory in 2021.
  • IDFC First Bank in 2015
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