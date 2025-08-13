Nikhil Dwivedi admits Raavan was 'bizzare', says 'actors were wasted': 'Why do you want to twist Tuslidas, Valmiki's Ramayana?' Exclusive
Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive
Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...; Is world’s 7th...
ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...
Stray dogs case: Amid row, bigger Supreme Court bench set to hear matter on...
Trouble for Arman Malik? YouTuber, his two wives summoned by court over...
'He probably felt that...': Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026
This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more
Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine
BUSINESS
ICICI Bank recently raised the minimum average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000.
ICICI Bank has reduced the minimum balance for new savings accounts in urban areas to Rs 15,000, semi-urban to Rs 7,500 and rural to Rs 2,500 from Rs 50,000. The decision comes after outrage over the bank's move to raise the minimum average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000.
The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025, for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000. Similarly, MAB for semi-urban locations and rural locations have been increased five times to Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, according to information available on the ICICI Bank website.
Several public sector banks have done away with the requirement, and customers who fail to maintain the minimum prescribed balance do not need to pay a penalty. Traditionally, public sector banks have lower balance requirements compared to private lenders, with the requirement waived for Jan Dhan accounts.
Earlier, a civil society organisation advocating banking stakeholders’ interests has written to the Finance Ministry, requesting its intervention into ICICI Bank’s decision. It said such a move is detrimental to the government’s vision of inclusive banking and growth. In a letter to the finance secretary, 'Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch' termed the private lender's decision as "unjust and regressive".
READ | BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...