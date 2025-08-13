ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...

ICICI Bank recently raised the minimum average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000.

ICICI Bank has reduced the minimum balance for new savings accounts in urban areas to Rs 15,000, semi-urban to Rs 7,500 and rural to Rs 2,500 from Rs 50,000. The decision comes after outrage over the bank's move to raise the minimum average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000.

What was MAB before August 1?

The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025, for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000. Similarly, MAB for semi-urban locations and rural locations have been increased five times to Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, according to information available on the ICICI Bank website.

Several public sector banks have done away with the requirement, and customers who fail to maintain the minimum prescribed balance do not need to pay a penalty. Traditionally, public sector banks have lower balance requirements compared to private lenders, with the requirement waived for Jan Dhan accounts.

Earlier, a civil society organisation advocating banking stakeholders’ interests has written to the Finance Ministry, requesting its intervention into ICICI Bank’s decision. It said such a move is detrimental to the government’s vision of inclusive banking and growth. In a letter to the finance secretary, 'Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch' termed the private lender's decision as "unjust and regressive".

