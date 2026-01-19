This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 earnings, not Axis, HDFC

The decline in the stock was a major drag on the equity markets on Monday.

ICICI Bank shares: Shares of the ICICI Bank, one of the largest private sector lenders in India, declined over 2 per cent after it said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent, PTI reported. The ICICI Bank stock dipped 2.26 per cent to settle at Rs 1,379.80 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.65 per cent to Rs 1,360 apiece. At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 2.14 per cent to close at Rs 1,380.60. During the day, it dropped by 3.60 per cent to Rs 1,360 per share.

ICICI Bank Market Valuation

The bank's market valuation eroded by Rs 22,566.78 crore to Rs 9,86,857.93 crore. The decline in the stock was a major drag on the equity markets on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,585.50. The company's earnings were announced on Saturday.

ICICI Bank Q3 Results

The country's second-largest private sector lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 11,317.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), compared with Rs 11,792.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In the October-December quarter, ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,883.37 crore for the period in 2024.