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IBM suffers worst stock crash in 58 years, wipes out $70 billion: What Triggered the sell-off?

IBM has been facing its worst loss in a little over half a century as its shares slumped 25 per cent on Tuesday after the US tech giant released unsatisfactory preliminary second-quarter results.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

IBM suffers worst stock crash in 58 years, wipes out $70 billion: What Triggered the sell-off?
IBM's shares have come down to 25 per cent
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IBM (International Business Machines) has been facing its worst loss in a little over half a century as its shares slumped 25 per cent on Tuesday after the US tech giant released unsatisfactory preliminary second-quarter results. This stock price crash has come as the worst that the company has seen in the last 58 years, according to a Bloomberg report. 

IBM lost between $67 billion and $70 billion in market capitalisation in one day during its historic stock crash. The company, founded in 1911, said its revenue for the three months ending in June climbed just one per cent to $17.2 billion. 

What has the company said? 

“We faltered... and did not adapt and move quickly enough,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a letter to investors. Also, IBM's infrastructure business, including its flagship mainframe line, witnessed revenue fall seven percent. On the other hand, its software revenue rose five per cent but remained below expectations. 

In the global race for building artificial intelligence infrastructure, the demand for servers, memory chips and storage have skyrocketed, triggering rise in prices and creating supply shortages across the industry. 

According to IBM, by the end of June, several of its major corporate clients hastened in buying hardware to get ahead of expected price increases. This massive purchasing moved them away from IBM's higher-margin mainframe computers, the powerful machines used by banks and large corporations to process millions of transactions, and related software. 

“In the last few weeks of June, we saw clients shift their quarterly capex spend toward servers, storage, and memory purchases to secure supply-constrained infrastructure ahead of expected price increases... While we anticipated some supply-chain related impact in our expectations, we did not anticipate the magnitude of the capex reprioritisation,” CEO ⁠Krishna said in a letter to investors. 

The New York-headquartered technology company said cybersecurity concerns across the industry weighed on client spending during the quarter. Krishna added that businesses were prioritising investments in cybersecurity as the rapid adoption of AI has made cyberattacks increasingly sophisticated.

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