‘I urge you to see...’: Gautam Adani reveals his next revolutionary vision, will transform this sector by...

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has now spoken about his entry into the healthcare sector. His group will invest in building hospitals for spinal surgery focusing more on rural surgery.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has diverse ventures in various sectors like power, infra, ports, aviation, cement and many more. The business tycoon has now spoken about his entry into the healthcare sector. However, he also said that he did not want to get into a race, so according to him, his group would build Adani Healthcare Temples with campuses containing 1,000 beds to start with cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Adani’s vision of healthcare system

The industrialist talked about the conglomerate’s plan during an address at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS). In his address, Adani explained what these ‘healthcare temples’ look like. He said their design would be world-class, prices would be affordable, and the entire healthcare ecosystem would be AI based, which would be the first of its kind. The Mayo Clinic will guide the development of the hospitals in terms of design, implementation, and considering global standards in medical infrastructure and research.

“I was shocked to learn that low back pain is now a leading cause of disability in India, ahead of conditions like diabetes and heart disease. India is facing a spinal epidemic, a silent crisis far more widespread than global averages. Nearly 1 in 2 adult Indians experiences low back pain every year. This is not merely a health issue. It is a national crisis measured not just in pain, but in lost productivity, mounting healthcare costs, and destroyed dreams,” Gautam Adani said at the SMISS-AP event. He called the project as the setting up for India’s “first AI-powered spinal diagnostic platform that detects degeneration long before disability.”

Widening his vision in this area, Gautam Adani said that rural surgery should be brought into focus with low-cost, high-impact mobile operating theatres, along with building spinal hospitals for robotic surgery, regenerative medicine, and next-gen bio-integrated implants. He said that believing in this change is important while having the courage to lead a change in the healthcare industry. “That is why I urge you to see yourselves as more than just medical professionals. And, in return, here is my promise: the Adani Group stands ready to walk with you and we have already embarked on our journey,” he said.