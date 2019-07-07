I-T department to add 1.3 crore new filers this fiscal year

Headlines

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2

'All three spinners will be...': Zaheer Khan's insights on India's lineup for World Cup clash against Australia

MCD draws up winter action plan to mitigate pollution in Delhi; know what is the plan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahadev App Scam: Here's all about the case and why Ranbir Kapoor is under ED scanner

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

5 Most poisonous snakes found in Mumbai

8 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Top 10 cleanest cities in India 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Mahadev App Scam: Here's all about the case and why Ranbir Kapoor is under ED scanner

'India's is becoming stronger': Putin can't stop praising PM Modi for his leadership, slams West

Massive fire at Mumbai's Goregaon building; 7 killed, 50 injured, 5 in critical condition

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2

Meet engineer-turned-photographer, cameraman behind Ranbir-Alia, Sid-Kiara, Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures

HomeBusiness

Business

I-T department to add 1.3 crore new filers this fiscal year

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a body that frames policies for the department, has issued the directive in the Central Action Plan (CAP) for 2019-20, released on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 10:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The I-T department has been tasked to add 1.30 crore new return filers in the current financial year as part of the government's plan to widen the tax base in the country.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a body that frames policies for the department, has issued the directive in the Central Action Plan (CAP) for 2019-20, released on Friday.

The CAP acts as a guiding document for the Income Tax department and is unveiled by the CBDT every year. The maximum numbers are proposed to be added from the northwest region, at 12,50,683, followed by the Pune region at 12,22,676, Gujarat 11,96,129, Tamil Nadu 9,35,501, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 9,22,465, among others.

There are a total of 18 regions in the tax department's organisation. The northwest region comprises Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Considering the increased economic activities both in organised as well as un-organised sectors, there is scope for a further widening of the direct tax base of the country," the CAP document said.

It added that new opportunities for identification of potential taxpayers have opened up due to data mining and data analytics conducted by the systems, intelligence, and criminal investigation and regular probe wings of the department and through the tax deducted at source and tax collected at source wings. "The effective utilisation of these data by the field officers would result in the identification of a large number of potential taxpayers. In addition, information from disseminated data, local intelligence, inputs from market associations, trade bodies and professional bodies should be gathered to identify non-filers," it said.

A new filer is defined as a person who is not included in the base at the beginning of the year but has filed an income tax return in the current financial year.

About 1.10 crore new filers were added during the 2018-19 financial year, it said. The CAP also suggested to the taxman that it should hold awareness meetings and outreach programmes to encourage voluntary compliance of filing tax returns, especially in Tier II and III cities of the country. The Principal Chief Commissioners or the regional I-T heads should also develop a local strategy keeping in view the specific profile of these regions to significantly widen the tax base for this year, it said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal, Kishore Jena wins Silver in historic 1-2 for India

Meet Indian-origin NASA scientist who will lead rocket mission into October solar eclipse

Nupur Sanon reacts to her debut film Tiger Nageswara Rao clashing with sister Kriti's Ganapath: 'It's Sanon vs Sanon'

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE