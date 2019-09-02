I-T Department creates history with 49.29 lakh ITRs e-filed in a single day on August 31

The I-T Department this year made history in e-filing with an all-time high record of 49,29,121 ITRs filed in a single day, CBDT said in a statement.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department this year made history in e-filing with an all-time high record of 49,29,121 ITRs filed in a single day on August 31, the last day of filing the Income Tax Returns.

Releasing the data on e-filing of ITRs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday said that on the last day, the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute was at 7447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was at 3,87,571 ITRs.

The Information Security team of IT department thwarted over 2205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period, it said.

This has perhaps created history as the tax administration nowhere in the world has achieved such huge online e-filing ITRs in a single day and that too so smoothly, it said in a statement.

"This is a remarkable achievement as taxpayers are experiencing a whole new facet of the I-T department which is not only taxpayers’ friendly but also is of a facilitator providing informational assistance with the pre-filled forms and handholding e-filers besides being proactively responsive on social media to help and guide taxpayers," the CBDT said.

As per the data released by the CBDT, over 35 lakh ITRs were filed on August 30 while close to 26 lakh people e-filed their returns on August 29.

In the last five days, 1,47,82,095 people filed their returns, the CBDT said.

CBDT said that out of the 5.65 crore ITRs filed so far, 3.61 crore have already been verified.