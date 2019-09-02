I-T Department creates history with 49.29 lakh ITRs e-filed in a single day on August 31

Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

HomeBusiness

Business

I-T Department creates history with 49.29 lakh ITRs e-filed in a single day on August 31

The I-T Department this year made history in e-filing with an all-time high record of 49,29,121 ITRs filed in a single day, CBDT said in a statement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 12:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Income Tax (I-T) Department this year made history in e-filing with an all-time high record of 49,29,121 ITRs filed in a single day on August 31, the last day of filing the Income Tax Returns. 

Releasing the data on e-filing of ITRs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday said that on the last day, the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute was at 7447 ITRs while peak filing rate per hour was at 3,87,571 ITRs. 

The Information Security team of IT department thwarted over 2205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period, it said. 

This has perhaps created history as the tax administration nowhere in the world has achieved such huge online e-filing ITRs in a single day and that too so smoothly, it said in a statement. 

"This is a remarkable achievement as taxpayers are experiencing a whole new facet of the I-T department which is not only taxpayers’ friendly but also is of a facilitator providing informational assistance with the pre-filled forms and handholding e-filers besides being proactively responsive on social media to help and guide taxpayers," the CBDT said. 

As per the data released by the CBDT, over 35 lakh ITRs were filed on August 30 while close to 26 lakh people e-filed their returns on August 29. 

In the last five days, 1,47,82,095 people filed their returns, the CBDT said. 

CBDT said that out of the 5.65 crore ITRs filed so far, 3.61 crore have already been verified.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This car costs Rs 208 crore; here's why it is so expensive

Gurugram's skyline alters as company celebrates the success of Chandrayaan-3

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs PNB: Which offers best FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 2 crore

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident, says Congress president

Bengal Guv approaches ISRO for tech to curb ragging on campuses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE