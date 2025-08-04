'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Weeks after Sona Comstar's CEO and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband Sanjay Kapur's sudden death, his mother broke her silence. She urged the UK authorities to probe the "mysterious death" of her son. Sona Comstar also contested her claim of involvement in the company.

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing feud within the influential Sona Comstar family, the mysterious death of Sunjay Kapur has now triggered international scrutiny. Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother and former Chairperson of Sona Comstar, has formally approached UK authorities, seeking a comprehensive probe into the unexplained circumstances surrounding her son's death in London. Sources connected with the matter confirmed that an official criminal complaint has been filed with UK authorities. The complaint--lodged by Rani Kapur--calls into question the nature of Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise, pointing to what she describes as “mysterious circumstances,” and appeals for urgent intervention by British law enforcement.

What Rani Kapur said for her son?

“The developments surrounding Sunjay's death are deeply concerning,” a person close to the family said, noting that immediate and thorough action from UK authorities has been sought. Adding an international dimension to the unfolding saga, a source confirmed that authorities in the United States are already monitoring the situation, given that Sunjay Kapur was a US national.

In a rare and emotional video interview with ANI -- her first public statement since her son's death -- Rani Kapur broke her silence, expressing her anguish, unanswered questions, and growing concern over the future of the company she co-founded with her late husband. "I still don't know what happened to my son," she said, her voice trembling. "I'm old now. I need closure before I go."

Sona Comstar contest Rani Kapur's claim

Reflecting on the formative years of Sona Comstar, she recalled the sacrifices and vision that built the company. "I remember the early days of Sona--built with care, sacrifice, and love," she shared, suggesting a continuing emotional and moral stake in the company's legacy. Her remarks also subtly counter the company's claim that she has had no involvement in its affairs since 2019.

While Sona Comstar has asserted that Rani Kapur has neither direct nor indirect involvement in the company since that year, her statements appear to contest that narrative. "I am here to remind the world that our family's legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on, as my husband always wanted it to be," she stated.

