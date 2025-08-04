Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...

Increased tariffs bring THIS much to US economy, Donald Trump indicates cash relief, experts fear ...

Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers

Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...

After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new featu

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK author

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

Kareena, Arjun, Anil celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Weeks after Sona Comstar's CEO and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband Sanjay Kapur's sudden death, his mother broke her silence. She urged the UK authorities to probe the "mysterious death" of her son. Sona Comstar also contested her claim of involvement in the company.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...
Sona Comstar's CEO Sanjay Kapur's mother broke her silence.

TRENDING NOW

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing feud within the influential Sona Comstar family, the mysterious death of Sunjay Kapur has now triggered international scrutiny. Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother and former Chairperson of Sona Comstar, has formally approached UK authorities, seeking a comprehensive probe into the unexplained circumstances surrounding her son's death in London. Sources connected with the matter confirmed that an official criminal complaint has been filed with UK authorities. The complaint--lodged by Rani Kapur--calls into question the nature of Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise, pointing to what she describes as “mysterious circumstances,” and appeals for urgent intervention by British law enforcement.

What Rani Kapur said for her son?

“The developments surrounding Sunjay's death are deeply concerning,” a person close to the family said, noting that immediate and thorough action from UK authorities has been sought. Adding an international dimension to the unfolding saga, a source confirmed that authorities in the United States are already monitoring the situation, given that Sunjay Kapur was a US national.

In a rare and emotional video interview with ANI -- her first public statement since her son's death -- Rani Kapur broke her silence, expressing her anguish, unanswered questions, and growing concern over the future of the company she co-founded with her late husband. "I still don't know what happened to my son," she said, her voice trembling. "I'm old now. I need closure before I go."

Sona Comstar contest Rani Kapur's claim

Reflecting on the formative years of Sona Comstar, she recalled the sacrifices and vision that built the company. "I remember the early days of Sona--built with care, sacrifice, and love," she shared, suggesting a continuing emotional and moral stake in the company's legacy. Her remarks also subtly counter the company's claim that she has had no involvement in its affairs since 2019.

While Sona Comstar has asserted that Rani Kapur has neither direct nor indirect involvement in the company since that year, her statements appear to contest that narrative. "I am here to remind the world that our family's legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on, as my husband always wanted it to be," she stated.

 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refine
Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history
Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
A video showing children in Gurugram swimming in muddy, rainy water has raised c
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built b
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE