'I have a joke, but...': Paytm founder, Snapdeal CEO pitch jokes they can't tell

Indian Twitter on Friday joined a trend that brought many smiles in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl also joined the trend.


Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Updated: Jul 24, 2020, 07:33 PM IST

Social media is a pandora box which is often a platform to ridicule one another. Outrages, hateful trends and trolls are everyday story on social media platforms, especially Twitter. However, it sometimes throws happy surprises. 

Indian Twitter on Friday joined a trend that brought many smiles in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. It was about telling jokes you can't really tell. Little too confusing? 

Sample some of the tweets here and you will get the hang of it.  

As celebrities also joined the trend, Shah Rukh Khan-led Red Chillies Entertainment also threw its hat in the ring. Check out its joke here:

India's young entrepreneurs also pitched (pun intended) some of the jokes. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also joined the trend and shared his collection of jokes. He had funny takes on some pretty insipid topics like fintech and the stock market.  

Check out some of them here:

Sharma's Twitter timeline has many more such jokes. 

Edelweiss boss Radhika Gupta also threw one out there with her funny take on SIPs. 

Snapdeal founder and CEO had one for e-commerce companies. 

Kunal Shah, the founder of credit card payment app CRED, had a credit card joke but his card machine wasn't working.

Some more startup jokes:

Here are some more samples from Twitter.

We don't know how this trend started or who started it, but it has surely brought some joy to the otherwise dark world of Twitter. If you want to read more such jokes, log in to Twitter and check out #ihaveajoke trend. Or simply type "I have a joke" in the Twitter search bar.

I also have jokes to tell, but I am still writing them.