'I have a joke, but...': Paytm founder, Snapdeal CEO pitch jokes they can't tell

Social media is a pandora box which is often a platform to ridicule one another. Outrages, hateful trends and trolls are everyday story on social media platforms, especially Twitter. However, it sometimes throws happy surprises.

Indian Twitter on Friday joined a trend that brought many smiles in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. It was about telling jokes you can't really tell. Little too confusing?

Sample some of the tweets here and you will get the hang of it.

I have a joke on banks but I'll tell it after lunch. https://t.co/SR5FcvlwxZ — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) July 23, 2020

I have a joke on Rahul Dravid that I'm just not able to get out. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 24, 2020

As celebrities also joined the trend, Shah Rukh Khan-led Red Chillies Entertainment also threw its hat in the ring. Check out its joke here:

I have a joke on cycles but Kaira has already recycled it! — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 24, 2020

India's young entrepreneurs also pitched (pun intended) some of the jokes. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also joined the trend and shared his collection of jokes. He had funny takes on some pretty insipid topics like fintech and the stock market.

Check out some of them here:

I have a stock market joke, but it can go anywhere. https://t.co/145hpREynV — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 24, 2020

I have a fintech joke, but it is waiting for a license and appprval before I can tell. https://t.co/NdEaSUnzAi — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 24, 2020

Sharma's Twitter timeline has many more such jokes.

Edelweiss boss Radhika Gupta also threw one out there with her funny take on SIPs.

I have an SIP joke, but you will have to wait for the long term to hear it! https://t.co/qm01tOObJc — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 24, 2020

Snapdeal founder and CEO had one for e-commerce companies.

I have a joke on eCommerce, but it has already been returned — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 24, 2020

Kunal Shah, the founder of credit card payment app CRED, had a credit card joke but his card machine wasn't working.

I have a joke on credit cards, but “the card machine is not working today sir”. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) July 24, 2020

Some more startup jokes:

I have a funding joke, but only IITians get it. https://t.co/KELLXLtGiA — Unicon Baba (@uni_con1) July 24, 2020

We have an ATM joke. But let's not go there. https://t.co/1cjTj4tUi6 — Paytm (@Paytm) July 24, 2020

Here are some more samples from Twitter.

I've a subscription joke, but its behind a paywall. https://t.co/VlMhthly7L — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) July 24, 2020

I have a joke about China, it’s going viral. https://t.co/MqW1whA9r8 — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) July 24, 2020

I have a US joke too but mine is running for President. https://t.co/re0fOHTLxD — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) July 24, 2020

We don't know how this trend started or who started it, but it has surely brought some joy to the otherwise dark world of Twitter. If you want to read more such jokes, log in to Twitter and check out #ihaveajoke trend. Or simply type "I have a joke" in the Twitter search bar.

I also have jokes to tell, but I am still writing them.