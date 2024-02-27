‘I don’t mean to be a pest’: Elon Musk tells Microsoft Satya Nadella

Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

PM Modi names 4 astronauts for India's first human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star on set, left her traumatised, in tears; defended it saying...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

Watch: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal dances to beats of African drums on streets of Mumbai, video goes viral

This superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star on set, left her traumatised, in tears; defended it saying...

Benefits of drinking coriander seed water in morning

Meet astronauts picked for Gaganyaan mission

In pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lovable moments from mehendi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actor was almost finalised to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost to Salman Khan because...

India's biggest flop sequel, had a superstar in lead role, makers lost crores, made for Rs 85 crore, earned just Rs...

HomeBusiness

Business

‘I don’t mean to be a pest’: Elon Musk tells Microsoft Satya Nadella

As Nadella posted about the company’s partnership with Mistral AI, a leader in generative artificial intelligence, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied that he does not want to “be a pest”.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 01:09 PM IST

article-main
Elon Musk
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Elon Musk on Tuesday further escalated his arguments with Microsoft on X, asking its Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to allow people to set up a new Windows PC without creating a Microsoft account.

As Nadella posted about the company’s partnership with Mistral AI, a leader in generative artificial intelligence, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied that he does not want to “be a pest”.

“Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account,” Musk posted.

“This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi. Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you to use a work email address and I only have work email addresses,” the X owner further posted.

Nadella was yet to reply to Musk’s posts.

“We’re announcing a multi-year partnership with @MistralAI, as we build on our commitment to offer customers the best choice of open and foundation models on Azure,” he had posted.

The whole saga started over the last weekend as Musk posted about issues he faced with his new Windows PC.

The billionaire was unable to complete the setup process without creating a Microsoft account.

(The article has been sourced from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Award-winning director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Pankaj Udhas, Chitthi Aayi Hai-fame singer, passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Empowering talent acquisition: The role of English proficiency tests in recruitment

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE