Hyundai India responds to online outrage after Hyundai Pakistan’s controversial tweet on Kashmir

South Korean automaker Hyundai faced outrage and boycott calls in India after a recent social media post from the company’s Pakistan unit did not go down too well with several in the country. Hyundai Pakistan posted a message on Twitter and Facebook on February 5, which was observed in Pakistan as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Observing the day is a way of Pakistan showing its support to the Kashmiri separatists in India. On its social media handles, Hyundai Pakistan wrote, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom. #HyundaiPakistan #KashmirSolidarityDay”

The posts were reportedly deleted later following outrage from Indian users on social media. Several tagged Hyundai India on Twitter questioning its thoughts on the post by the Pakistan counterpart. Several also called for boycott of the brand in the Indian market, with #BoycottHyundaiindia beginning to trend.

Following the social media posts tagging the wholly owned subsidiary and calling for boycott of the car brand, Hyundai India responded by issuing a statement, “Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism.”

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view,” the statement added.

“As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens,” Hyundai India also said in the statement.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), founded back in 1996, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the South Korea-headquartered Hyundai Motor Company. Hyundai Pakistan or Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited is a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and Nishat Mills, which is the authorized assembler and manufacturer of the South Korean automaker’s vehicles in Pakistan market. It began production in the country in 2019.

In the Indian market, Hyundai is the second largest automobile manufacturer, having 17.42% market share (as of FY 2021).