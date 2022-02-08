Hyundai India regrets Pakistan counterpart's tweet, Piyush Goyal demands 'unequivocal' apology

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorised" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country. The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir.

This comes after Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, that the government has asked the company to be more forceful in their unequivocal apology.

On Monday night, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) also issued a statement regarding the post.