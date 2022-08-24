Search icon
World's first hydrogen train now running in this country

Hydrogen train: The Coradia iLint trains have a range of up to 1,000 kms and a maximum speed of 140 kmph

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/Alstom

Germany has launched the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains, German officials said on Wednesday. It has replaced 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.

The newly-inaugurated 14 trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity that powers the engines. The German government has backed expanding the use of hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

State governor Stephan Weil said the USD 92 million project was an excellent example for Lower Saxony's efforts to make its economy greener.

The trains manufactured by French company Alstom are operated by regional rail company LNVG on routes between the northern towns of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude.

Alstom says the Coradia iLint trains have a range of up to 1,000 kilometres and a maximum speed of 140 kmph (87 mph).

By using hydrogen produced with renewable energy the trains will save 1.6 million litres (more than 422,000 gallons) of diesel fuel a year.

The hydrogen is currently produced as a byproduct in chemical processes, but German specialty gas company Linde plans to manufacture it locally using only renewable energy within three years.

READ | Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked for cars, SUVs, buses, trucks: Check new prices here

 

