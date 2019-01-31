Headlines

Hyderabad: Leaving worm incident behind, Ikea to resume sale of veg biryani

Months after suspending the sale of vegetable biryani at its cafeteria following a complaint that worms were found in it, the Ikea store resumed it, a senior official of the Swedish furnishing company said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2019, 08:11 PM IST

Months after suspending the sale of vegetable biryani at its cafeteria following a complaint that worms were found in it, the Ikea store here Thursday resumed it, a senior official of the Swedish furnishing company said.

On September 5, last year IKEA India said it stopped selling Vegetable Biryani and Samosa in its 1000-seater restaurant located at its store here, following a complaint it received earlier from a customer.

"Today is the first day we started reselling vegetable biryani," Hyderabad Store Manager, John Achillea told reporters when asked about the resumption of the sale of the dishes the restaurant.

The contract with the supplier from whom they were sourcing the food item was terminated following the incident and they were now preparing biryani in the store's kitchen, he said.

"We are now preparing biryani three to four days in a week in our in-house kitchen.

We are also looking to appoint a party to supply us the dish. The Samosa will also eventually come back to the menu," the official told PTI.

In an embarrassment for the IKEA store, a man found a worm in the vegetable biryani served to him, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm in August last year.

Apologizing for the "unfortunate experience," Ikea had said it would take corrective action.

"IKEA India has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products Vegetarian Biryani and Samosa, sourced locally in India.

Ikea follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain.

Ikea India has initiated an internal review in order to take any corrective actions as needed, Ikea had said then. 

