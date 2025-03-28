Mumbai lost its title as Asia’s billionaire capital for the first time. It now ranks behind Shanghai, which has 92 billionaires, while Mumbai is home to 90.

India now has 284 billionaires with a combined wealth of Rs 98 lakh crore, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Over the past year, 175 billionaires saw their wealth grow, while 109 either lost money or remained at the same level.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the title of Asia’s Richest Person with a net worth of Rs 8.6 lakh crore. Close behind him is Gautam Adani, who added Rs 1 lakh crore to his fortune, making him India’s biggest wealth gainer.

In a historic moment, Roshni Nadar became the first Indian woman to enter the Global Top 10 Women rankings. She is now the fifth richest woman in the world, thanks to a 47% stake transfer in HCL from her father, Shiv Nadar.

Other top Indian billionaires include:

Dilip Shanghvi & family (Sun Pharmaceutical) – Rs 2.5 lakh crore

Azim Premji & family (Former Wipro chairman) – Rs 2.2 lakh crore

India’s Youngest Billionaires

India now has seven billionaires under 40, mostly from Bengaluru and Mumbai. The youngest are Razorpay founders Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, both 34 years old, with a net worth of Rs 8,643 crore each.

Global Billionaire Rankings

Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person for the fourth time in five years, surpassing the $400 billion mark. However, his wealth has since dropped due to fluctuations in Tesla’s stock price. Jeff Bezos ranks second with $266 billion.