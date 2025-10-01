Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...

The total number of billionaires in the country has now surpassed 350, a sixfold increase since the list was first published 13 years ago.

Mukesh Ambani and family have once again claimed the top spot of India's richest. The Reliance Industries chairman has a staggering net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, according to the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, ET reported. Gautam Adani and family trail closely behind at Rs 8.15 lakh crore, making this a clear two-horse race at the very top. "It is inspiring to see new entrants reshaping India’s wealth landscape," the report noted.

How many billionaires are there in India?

The total number of billionaires in the country has now surpassed 350, a sixfold increase since the list was first published 13 years ago. Collectively, the wealth of all entrants amounts to Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP.

Which city has the maximum billionaires?

Mumbai continues to dominate as the country’s billionaire hub, with 451 entrants, followed by New Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116). Sector-wise, pharmaceuticals lead with 137 entrants, followed by industrial products (132) and chemicals and petrochemicals (125).

How many women are there in the list?

A total of 101 women feature on the 2025 list, including 26 dollar billionaires. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family storm into the top three after Ambani and Adani for the first time. She has a wealth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, making her India’s richest woman.

READ | Who is Charlie Javice? Frank founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for defrauding America's largest bank

Self-made individuals

Self-made individuals remain the backbone of wealth creation, accounting for 66 per cent of the list. Among new entrants, 74 per cent built their fortunes from scratch, signalling the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship in India.