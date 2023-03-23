Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Hurun list: Meet Byju Raveendran, CEO with net worth Rs 25000 crore who married his student Divya Gokulnath

Byju Raveendran net worth: Divya Gokulnath began her career as a teacher in 2008 at the age of 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Hurun list: Meet Byju Raveendran, CEO with net worth Rs 25000 crore who married his student Divya Gokulnath
Byju's: The family's net worth is around 3.3 billion dollars, which translates into Rs 25000 crore. (File)

M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023 has listed Byju Raveendran as the second-richest person in the global education sector. His family, including wife Divya Gokulnath, have risen 1005 positions over the past three years on the list -- they are ranked 994th on the global list.

He runs the world's most valued ed-tech company, Byju's. The company was founded by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath in 2011. The company saw scale after they launched its application in 2015. The company is valued 22 billion dollars, which is way over Rs 1,89,000 crore. The company made headlines recently due to massive losses and job cuts. The company is also facing a potential debt crisis. He and his family own about 25 percent of the company. They last raised a round in October last year. They are reportedly in talks with creditors to secure a hefty loan in order to extricate the company from financial dire straits. 

The company has around 150 million users. It had pledged to shed off around 5 percent of its workforce.

Who is Byju Raveendran?

Byju was born in Kerala in 1980. His parents were teachers. He completed his B.Tech from the Government College of Engineering, Kannur. His first job was service engineer at a shipping company. He scored 100 percentile in two successive CAT exams in the early part of 2010s. He then quit his job and started a company in 2007 that helped CAT aspirants crack the exam. He had met Gokulnath whom she met at his preparation class.

The company grew leaps and bound during the coronavirus times as children couldn't attend school for a long time. In April 2021, Byju's acquired Aakash Educational Services for 1 billion dollars. 

Gokulnath also became a teacher. She is the co-founder of the company. She was born in 1987. 

Divya Gokulnath began her career as a teacher in 2008 at the age of 21. Subsequently, in 2011, Divya and her husband collaborated to create the online education platform Byju's. At the beginning, Divya appeared in videos as a teacher. Her net worth is a whopping Rs 4500 crore. 

The family's net worth is around 3.3 billion dollars, which translates into Rs 25000 crore. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.