Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025: Top philanthropist donate Rs 10,380 crore, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani among biggest donors, No 1 is...

India has no dearth of millionaires and has even quite a few significant billionaires. As these are the people who make the largest contribution in terms of donations to the society, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List has revealed significant amount donated by India’s richest. According to the list, India’s richest, also top philanthropist, donated a total of Rs 10,380 crore in 2025, in an 85% rise in three years and a massive increase in charitable works.

Who are the top 5 donors?

Shiv Nadar and his family have again topped the list for the fourth time in five years, with donation of Rs 2,708 crore in 2025. This means that an average of Rs 7.4 crore was donated per day, which is a 26% increase from last year and a record-breaking feat. Most of these funds came from the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which promotes education, arts, and culture.

The Hurun Philanthropist list features 191 philanthropists, among which 12 have made new entries, in a sign of upward trajectory in the traditional culture of giving away large amounts of donations.

The contributions from the top 10 philanthropists were a combined Rs 5,834 crore, which was more than half of the entire donations this year. Mukesh Ambani and his family ranked second with Rs 626 crore in donations, a 54% rise from last year. Their contributions majorly are allocated to the Reliance Foundation, which supports healthcare, education, and rural transformation.

Holding the third position is the Bajaj family with a donation of Rs 446 crore to uplift rural development through the Jamnalal Bajaj Trust and other initiatives. Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family ranked fourth with Rs 440 crore, while Gautam Adani and his family came fifth with Rs 386 crore.