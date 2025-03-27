The 'Hurun Global Rich List 2025' ranked 3,442 billionaires from across the globe, up from 3,278 last year, from a total of 71 countries.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has become India's biggest wealth gainer in absolute terms, with an impressive increase of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in his net worth, according to the 'Hurun Global Rich List 2025' on Thursday. The Adani Group chairman's total wealth rose 13 per cent, or around Rs 1 lakh crore, to Rs 8.4 lakh crore. This made him the second richest person in India on the global list and the 18th most wealthy person globally. The 62-year-old billionaire industrialist started as a commodity trader but today heads a conglomerate whose business encompasses renewables, ports, airports, mining, power generation, media, and cement. He briefly held the title of the richest person in Asia in 2024.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Mukesh Ambani dropped out of the top 10 wealthiest list after his wealth declined by Rs 1 lakh crore from last year due to rising debt levels, as per the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. The billionaire decreased by Rs 1 lakh crore compared to the previous year at Rs 8.6 lakh crore. Despite mounting losses, Ambani remained Asia's richest person, according to the list.

The 'Hurun Global Rich List 2025' ranked 3,442 billionaires from across the globe, up from 3,278 last year, from a total of 71 countries. The number of billionaires increased by 5 per cent, and their total wealth increased by 13 per cent. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once again claimed his position as the world's wealthiest person, securing the top spot for the fourth time in a five-year period.

