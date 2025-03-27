"Donald Trump’s election win gave US-based billionaires a significant post-election bonus. Close allies Elon Musk and tech investor Peter Thiel saw their wealth surge 82 percent to $420 billion and 67 percent to $14 billion," the Hurun report said.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has retained his number one position on the Hurun Global Rich List, released earlier in the day. The world's richest person recorded a surge of 82% in his wealth -- around USD 189 billion.

The huge jump in Musk's wealth has been attributed to the rise in his carmaker Tesla's share price after United States President Donald Trump's re-election.

"Donald Trump’s election win gave US-based billionaires a significant post-election bonus. Close allies Elon Musk and tech investor Peter Thiel saw their wealth surge 82 percent to $420 billion and 67 percent to $14 billion. The US President’s following has contributed to Trump’s wealth almost tripling to $7.2 billion," the Hurun report said.

First to cross USD 400B

Musk has become the first person to go past the USD 400 billion net worth mark.

The Hurun report added that Musk has lost over USD 100 billion after Tesla saw its market cap drop by USD 700 billion. The slump has been linked to Musk's polarising political views, his involvement with the US government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and increasing competition from Chinese carmakers.

Others on Hurun list

Hurun released its Global Rich List for 2025 on Thursday (March 27).

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos grabbed the second position on the list with a net worth of USD 266 billion, seeing a surge of 44%.

Mark Zuckerberg -- the CEO of Meta which owns platforms like Facebook and Instagram -- entered the list's top three for the first time with a rise of 53% in his wealth. His net worth, according to the report, stood at USD 242 billion.

Other billionaires on the list were investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former Google CEO Larry Page, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group owner Gautam Adani.