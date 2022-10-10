HUL, Godrej cuts prices of soap by 15% after raw materials becomes affordable

Representational Image

The prices of some soap brands have been reduced by up to 15% by FMCG companies Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) as palm oil and other raw materials become more affordable. In the western region, HUL has lowered the cost of its products sold under the well-known soap brands Lifebuoy and Lux by 5% to 11%. The Godrej Group subsidiary GCPL, which owns the Godrej No 1 soap brand, has also lowered soap prices by 13 to 15%.

Analysts believe that the price cut would contribute to volume growth in the second half of the current fiscal year, particularly given that overall demand is still weak due to high inflation.

One of the reasons for the price reduction is the decline in global prices of palm oil and other raw materials, they added. Commenting on the development, GCPL CFO Sameer Shah said:" With commodity prices coming down, GCPL is one of the first FMCG companies to pass on the price reduction benefit to consumers."

"For soaps specifically, GCPL has reduced prices between 13 to 15 per cent. We reduced the price of the bundle pack (five units of 100 gm each) of Godrej No.1 soap from Rs 140 to Rs 120," he added.

For Lifebuoy and Lux, there has been a price drop in the West region, a HUL spokesperson told PTI, without going into further detail about the magnitude of the reduction or whether similar cuts will also be made in other regions. However, reports claim that prices for these soap brands have dropped by 5–11%.

However, the spokesperson denied rumours that other brands like Surf, Rin, Wheel, and Dove were having their prices reduced.

Abneesh Roy, executive vice president of Edelweiss Financial Services, reacted to HUL's price reduction by saying that it was a proactive move on the part of the business to maintain market share in a time of declining raw material prices. "When raw material prices fall, regional players tend to come back."

In H2FY23 and FY24, he predicts that this will propel volume growth for HUL. "The past year has seen price increases and grammage reductions have a negative impact on HUL's volume growth. With the grammage increase/price cuts now in effect, "Roy uttered.

In the third quarter of 2022, the slowdown in rural areas and high retail inflation posed new problems for FMCG companies. These businesses had increased the production of "bridge packs," which fall between big packs and popular entry-level packs in price.