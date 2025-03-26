The duo saw major declines in the shares of their multiple companies which affected their net worths.

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are India's richest and second richest businessmen, respectively. The two billionaires own businesses worth billions of dollars. However, on Tuesday, Reliance Industries chairman and Adani Group chairman suffered a huge loss in their net worths. This was mainly due to the recent volatility in the Indan stock market, which also affected the wealth of other leading industrialists. BSE Sensex closed at 78,017 on Tuesday, though it went down as low as 77,745 during intraday trading. Several companies under the Reliance and Adani groups faced major losses in their share values, leading to a reduction in their owners' wealth.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Mukesh Ambani's net worth decreased by USD 1.42 billion (approximately Rs 12,100 crore) on Tuesday. Despite this, his total net worth is USD 91.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is ranked the 17th richest person in the world. Reliance Industries currently has a market cap of Rs 17.22 lakh crore. The share of the company closed at Rs 1,270.90 on Wednesday.

Gautam Adani's net worth

The Adani Group chairman also incurred a huge loss when his net worth fell by USD 1.91 billion (approximately Rs 16,300 crore). Currently, his net worth stands at USD 73 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This year, Adani's wealth has gone down by USD 5.71 billion. He is currently ranked the 21st richest person in the world. His Adani Enterprises has a market cap of Rs 2.67 lakh crore as of March 26. The share of the flagship firm of Adani Group closed at Rs 2,314 on March 26.

READ | Narayan Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark: Doctor explains why working long hours feels different to Infosys co-founder