HSBC commits Rs 125 cr to green causes, energy transition projects in India over next five years

HSBC, a foreign lender, pledged Rs 125 crore on Friday to promote green initiatives including wetland protection and energy transition projects in India for the next five years.

The actions are being made, according to the lender, as part of its efforts to lessen the effects of climate change, it was stated in a statement.

In accordance with the pledge, it has separated the works into two major themes, including the energy transition and solutions derived from nature.

According to the report, the nature-based solutions will support sustainable agriculture, restore landscapes, and safeguard and revitalise wetlands, mangroves, and forests.

Renewable energy and/or energy efficiency programmes will be part of the energy transition to support the move toward renewable energy sources and scale up efficiency projects in industries including healthcare, the dairy cold chain, and for the productive use of energy by communities, it stated.

According to its national chief executive Hitendra Dave, "Sustainability for us is about long-term survival going hand in hand with conservation and community upliftmen".

He continued by saying that the lender would collaborate with authoritative organisations and the government to expand its knowledge and develop new chances.

It has teamed up with the nonprofit organisations WWF India and India Resources Trust (WRI India) to launch initiatives in eight states with a focus on energy transition in the healthcare and dairy cold chain sectors, conservation of wetlands and mangroves, and landscape restoration.

In Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Assam, the partnership with civil society organisations intend to provide integrated 300 kW clean energy solutions to healthcare institutions.

Additionally, it seeks to produce 500 Kilowatts of renewable energy capacity in the Sundarbans in West Bengal and 1,000 Kilowatts of new renewable energy-based cold chain infrastructure in Rajasthan and Gujarat for use in producing energy.

According to the statement, the bank has also launched a discussion platform called 'CEOs on Sustainability' that aims to bring together business executives from the public and private sectors, as well as decision-makers, think tanks, and financial institutions to exchange ideas and share best practices.

(With inputs from PTI)