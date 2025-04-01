Walmart heiress Alice Walton becomes the world's richest woman with a $102 billion net worth, fueled by Walmart's stock surge, art collection, and horse breeding ventures.

Walmart heiress Alice Walton has emerged as the richest woman in the world, boasting an astounding net worth of USD 102 billion, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Her wealth has grown by an impressive 46% over the past year, primarily driven by a significant increase in Walmart’s stock price. Walton, 75, has never been involved in the day-to-day management of Walmart, preferring instead to focus on her personal ventures, including her passion for art and horse breeding.

Alice Walton’s love for art began at a young age. She purchased her first piece of artwork, a reproduction of a Picasso painting, when she was just 10 years old for USD 2. Over the years, she has built an exceptional collection, acquiring original works from legendary American artists such as Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and Georgia O'Keeffe. Walton’s art collection is now valued at approximately USD 500 million. In 2011, she opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, a USD 50 million museum dedicated to showcasing her collection. The museum has become a significant cultural institution and a reflection of Walton’s dedication to promoting American art.

Aside from her passion for art, Walton has also invested in the Texas horse breeding scene. In 2017, she sold her 250-acre ranch, Rocking W Ranch, located in Millsap, Texas, for USD 16.5 million after initially listing it for USD 19.75 million. The ranch, which included pastures and outbuildings for cattle and horses, was one of Walton’s prized properties, reflecting her deep involvement in the world of horse breeding.

Walton has been active in political donations, historically supporting Republican candidates and PACs. However, she made headlines in 2016 by donating USD 353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee supporting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Among the richest women globally, Walton is closely followed by L'Oréal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers with a USD 67 billion fortune, Koch Industries’ Julia Koch & family at USD 60 billion, and Mars’ Jacqueline Mars with USD 53 billion. HCL’s Roshni Nadar & family round out the top five with a net worth of USD 40 billion. Despite her private lifestyle, Walton's fortune continues to grow, cementing her position as one of the wealthiest individuals in the world.