After Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met his US counterpart Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Donald Trump claimed he had exposed India and now the Asian giant will accept the US terms on tariffs.

In less than ten days, US President Donald Trump and his supporters may celebrate what he has called the US Liberation Day on April 2. On this day, reciprocal US tariffs will come into effect as Washington will impose tariffs on all goods coming from all countries, including India.

India, the country that enjoys a trade surplus of $45 billion, is not the only or the first country to come under the radar of the US President.

Earlier, after imposing 10% tariffs on all goods coming from China, Canada, and Mexico, Donald Trump also threatened the European Union to crack the whip.

He told journalists that he would impose tariffs on all imports from EU member states, but he did not specify when and how much tariffs he would impose.

However, he warned that “the levies will come soon.”

China, Mexico, Canada, Columbia, Brazil, and the EU have already announced retaliatory tariffs on India, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars, though Donald Trump remains unfazed.

What will India do?

Washington is particularly peeved at New Delhi because, despite being a developing economy, India enjoyed a trade surplus with the US, with bilateral trade reaching $129.2 billion in the Financial Year 2024-25. India exported goods worth $87.4 billion, while imports from the US reached $41.8 billion. It had a trade surplus of $45.7 billion.

Despite the harsh and unexpected approach of the Trump administration, India is playing soft and has not yet announced retaliatory tariffs. Instead, it announced a slew of concessions, including lowering tariffs on high-end motorcycles of Harley Davidson.

Will Donald Trump Target India Too?



India is also on the US list of countries that enjoy a trade balance with the US in their favour. In the first meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised the issue of tariffs, expressed concerns on the trade deficit, and indicated that fresh tariffs may be imposed on Indian goods.

India-US trade increased by 30.3% between 2018 and 2024, from $54 billion to $70.5 billion. However, the trade deficit has been growing continuously.

It touched $21.94 billion in December 2024, widening from the $19.8 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, it was less than the market expectations of a sharper $27.3 billion deficit.

According to the data of the Commerce Ministry, the US-India bilateral trade increased by 7.65% to $128.55 in 2022–23 from $119.48 billion in 2021–22.

The US is upset with the widening gap and wants India to open its market for its firms. It believes that India does not allow a level playing field and exploits the US largesse. The Donald Trump administration wants New Delhi to lower tariffs on its goods.

Nirmala Sitharaman Sends Signals To US

Hours before the US decision to impose tariffs on the three countries, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presented on the floor of Parliament, removed seven customs tariff rates for industrial goods over and above the seven tariff rates removed in Budget 2023-24.

The government said in a press release, “This will leave only eight tariff rates, including the ‘zero’ rate. The budget also proposes to levy not more than one cess or surcharge. This will exempt Social Welfare Surcharge on 82 tariff lines that are subject to a cess.”

In what may be said as a signal to the US policymakers, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the customs duty changes would send the right signal to the world and the domestic industry that “India is focused on rationalising and simplifying its import tariff structure.”