How will flying experience change after Tata Group’s takeover of Air India?

The Tata Group announced the takeover of Air India from the Government of India in a press conference. The transaction includes three entities – Air India (the national carrier), Air India Express (low-cost AI subsidiary) and AI SATS (ground handling and cargo handling services company). Post this takeover, all Air India flyers will see some changes in flights from January 28.

Here’s what has changed in Air India Flights

The Tata Group has officially taken over India’s only national carrier Air India. As the process got completed, flyers who onboard Air India flights on Friday, January 28, are set to see a few changes.

Changes Flyers Onboard Air India Flight Will See

Starting January 28, all flyers in Air India flights will hear a special announcement by the pilots before the departure of every flight. This official announcement is a part of an official order by the operations department.

As per PTI, the announcement will state, “Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking……..Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion”.

“Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you”, it will further specify.

Based on reports by a leading daily, flyers will also be hearing a special recorded message from Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

Besides these changes, the airline’s cabin crew will now be seen in new dresses. According to PTI sources, the Tata Group is now focusing on smart and well-groomed cabin crew members, better on-time performance of flights, calling passengers as “guests” and enhanced in-flight meal service.

Post this takeover, the Tata Group is aiming to change the “image, attitude and perception” of Air India.

The airline will be working on improving meal services for all Air India flyers. Starting today, the changed meal services will be provided on Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights.

To ensure on-time performance, all crew members have been directed to shut doors 20 minutes prior to the flight’s departure. Following these changes, the passengers will be addressed as ‘guests’.