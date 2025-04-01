Former Infosys CTO Nandan Nilekani emphasised that the Indian economy may get the much-needed boost by maximizing AI penetration that may unlock further economic potential, particularly in capital deployment.

At a time when it is apprehended that Artificial Intelligence (AI) may render millions jobless in India alone, Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani hopes that it may reach not less than one billion people in India. He has also said that AI may have a much deeper impact on healthcare, education, language accessibility and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Nandan Nilekani: Increase AI penetration

Speaking at the Arkam Annual Meet 2025, Nandan Nilekani emphasised that the Indian economy may get the much-needed boost by maximizing AI penetration that may unlock further economic potential, particularly in capital deployment.

The former Infosys CTO said that to get the maximum benefit of the AI, priority will have to be set to have the most immediate impact in accelerating growth.

Nilekani reiterated that land monetisation using tokenisation and internet-based architecture would create momentum in capital markets and infrastructure financing.

1 million startups by 2035?

Elaborating his point, he said that the AI would help fund startups and businesses outside metro cities and enable 10 million MSMEs with better access to technology, markets and credit. He also said that India has 3 million Gen Z individuals who are digital-native and AI-savvy.

Indian Economy to touch $8 trillion by 2035?

Nandan Nilekani expressed hope that there will be not less than 1 million startups by 2035 and most of them will emerge from beyond the metropolitan centres. The country that has 150,000 startups now, will register an annual growth of 20% over the next decade.

He also said that the Indian economy could touch $8 trillion by 2035 if the emphasis is laid on technology, capital, entrepreneurship, and formalisation.