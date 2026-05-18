'Ande ka Fanda': How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?

IIndustry experts warn of volatility in egg prices, which have jumped over 25% to Rs 7-8 since late 2025 and may rise another 10-25%, driven by geopolitical shocks to feed and diesel costs, supply constraints, and recovering demand.

In the present geopolitical situation, demand for eggs has risen while supply has fallen, driving prices up, just as economic theory would predict. According to egg industry stakeholders, a combination of increased demand and a decline in supply has driven up egg prices.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, India’s total egg production is estimated at 149.11 billion in 2024-25, marking 4.44% annual growth. Production grew 3.18% in 2023-24. Per capita availability has risen sharply from 62 eggs per year in 2014-15 to 106 eggs per year in 2024-25.



Andhra Pradesh leads with 18.37% of total output, followed by Tamil Nadu at 15.63%, Telangana at 12.98%, West Bengal at 10.72%, and Karnataka at 6.67%. Together, these five states account for 64.37% of India’s egg production, highlighting their dominance in the poultry sector. Commercial poultry contributed 125.98 billion eggs or 84.49% of total production, while backyard poultry produced 23.13 billion eggs, making up the remaining 15.51%.

Prices cross Rs 8, set to rise 10-25% more



Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman, CLFMA of India, predicts that egg prices are expected to move upward in the near term, but the increase is likely to be gradual rather than abrupt. "Retail prices have already crossed Rs 7 to Rs 8 per egg, reflecting a surge of over 25 per cent compared to August to December 2025 levels. This rise is being driven by strong seasonal demand, higher poultry feed costs such as maize and soybean, and supply constraints. As the market shifts from a low-demand phase to a recovery cycle, prices are expected to remain firm, with a moderate increase of around 10 to 25 per cent in the coming months rather than a sharp spike," says Mr Gulati.

Demand recovers, supply squeezed by weather and costs



Mr Gulati cites a mix of cyclical and structural triggers that shape the upward movement. "Seasonal demand recovery from households, foodservice, and institutional buyers is strengthening consumption, while weather-related production stress and feed cost fluctuations are tightening supply. Export demand and logistical challenges may further influence regional price variations," he adds.

India exports only 0.5-1% of its total egg production, worth $25-30 million annually. Over 95% of these exports come from Namakkal, “Egg City,” with the Middle East, Maldives, and select African nations as key buyers, according to PoultryIndia reports.

Global events hit daily operations: Feed, diesel costs bite

"From a poultry farmer’s perspective, geopolitics is now directly affecting egg economics. Earlier, egg prices mainly depended on local demand and seasonal factors, but today global events impact our daily operations through feed ingredients, fuel, logistics and input costs," says Ronak Patel, Founder, Anaya Poultry Farm.

Mr Patel highlights feed as the highest cost in layer farming, and disruptions in grain markets, trade routes, currency fluctuations or global conflicts can quickly increase maize, soybean and imported additive costs. "Even a small rise in feed prices creates significant pressure on farm margins," he emphasises.

"The current diesel supply concerns and reports of limited fuel availability at some petrol stations can also have a major impact on the poultry sector," he points out while explaining how poultry operates on a daily supply chain — feed trucks, egg transportation, chick movement and farm logistics all depend heavily on uninterrupted diesel availability. "Any prolonged disruption or shortage can immediately increase transport costs, create supply bottlenecks and eventually affect egg prices in the market," he explains.

Also, India's ethanol push has significantly impacted poultry feed, as ethanol plants now consume about a third of the country's maize.

Farmers seek grain reserves, domestic crop push

Ronak Patel, Founder, Anaya Poultry Farm, says, "egg price volatility may become more frequent in the coming years. Higher production costs do not always translate into higher farmer profits because consumer purchasing power and market demand also play a role. From a policy perspective, the government should proactively plan strategic grain reserves, strengthen disease surveillance, support domestic maize and soybean production, and create emergency mechanisms for poultry producers during major disruptions. For consumers, eggs remain one of the most affordable sources of animal protein, so maintaining supply stability is important not only for farmers but also for national nutrition and food security," he concludes.

Consumers eye dairy, poultry, seafood as alternatives

Mr Gulati talks about alternatives that are likely to gain traction among both consumers and businesses as prices increase. Dairy-based products remain the most accessible options, particularly in some regions. Other animal-based protein sources, including poultry and seafood, may also see increased consideration depending on affordability and consumption habits. Households and foodservice players may adjust consumption patterns, portion sizes, or recipes to maintain affordability. While alternatives may not fully replicate the nutritional profile of eggs, a combination of available options can help mitigate the impact of rising prices across the value chain.

Margin pressure for shops, smaller buys for consumers

For shopkeepers, rising wholesale prices can create margin pressure and lead to more cautious inventory management. Consumers, particularly in price-sensitive segments, may adjust by reducing quantities, although eggs are likely to see relatively stable demand as a staple protein, says Mr Gulati.