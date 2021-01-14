How to update your Aadhar card in 10 minutes using your phone

Do you want to update your Aadhar card but don't want to visit any Aadhar Kendra? Here's an easy way to make changes to your Aadhaar such as address, mobile number, email ID, etc.

UIDAI has provided a facility using which several changes can be made to your Aadhar from home. Although, there still are a few changes and facilities for which you will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar card centre.

What changes can you make to your Aadhar?

You can update your name, gender, address, date of birth, and language online whereas you are required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Update Centre for the changes like Head of family/guardian details or biometric update.

It may be noted that registered mobile number is mandatory for online Aadhaar update request as the user will receive an OTP on the registered number for verification.

How to update your details using your smartphone

Step 1- Visit UIDAI's official website. Here is the direct linkStep 2- Click on 'Proceed to Update Aadhar' button on the homepageStep 3-Fill details such as Aadhar number and Captcha.Step 4-You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter itStep 5- Now you can make the required changes provided that you have a valid proofStep 5-Click on Update