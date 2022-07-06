How To Generate a QR Code for Google Forms And Where To Use Them

QR codes are one of the most effective ways to effectively share your Google Forms. While making the link shareable to everyone is also effective, this may not quite work for outdoor settings that may need quick and easy access to the form.

Putting QR codes to access Google Forms has been extremely helpful during the pandemic. It has made contact tracing a lot easier because it allows for contactless transactions and limited social interaction. The best part is that almost everyone now owns a mobile device or tablet where they can easily scan QR codes.

Aside from contact tracing, QR codes for Google Forms work great for plenty of situations that require heavy data gathering. But first, you’ll need to find a free qr code generator online.

How to generate QR code for Google Forms

You only really need two things: the link to your Google Form and a QR code generator. Once these are ready, you can have a personalized QR code in just a few easy steps. Here’s a complete guide.

Step 1: Create the Google Form

To create a Google Form, you must have an active Google account. This is linked to your Google Drive where the forms will be stored.

What's great is, the platform is quick and easy to use, even for beginners.

To use Google Forms:

Go to Google forms Select Blank by clicking +. A blank form will open. You may customize the form as needed.

Step 2: Copy and paste the URL into a free QR code generator online

Once you’re done creating a customized Google form, copy the URL and then paste it into the best QR code generator you’ve found. Make sure you select a dynamic QR code, rather than a static one.

For starters:

Dynamic QR code - From the word itself, dynamic QR codes mean that the URL within the QR code can be edited or changed in the future. In a nutshell, you don’t have to generate a new QR code whenever you need to update the old URL.

- From the word itself, dynamic QR codes mean that the URL within the QR code can be edited or changed in the future. In a nutshell, you don’t have to generate a new QR code whenever you need to update the old URL. Static QR code - Consequently, a static QR code means that the URL embedded within the QR code can’t be edited further. What’s included in the code is always final. This may not work best, because you generate a new code whenever you change the URL.

After a dynamic QR code is generated, save it as a photo, ready to be disseminated. However, you can customize it further to include your branding and personal touches.

Step 3: Customize your QR code

As mentioned, you can also customize the QR codes to encourage more people to scan your QR code. After all, you want people to scan the code to gather as much data as possible.

You can include call-to-action words like ‘scan me’ or ‘get more info,’ to encourage more people to use the QR code. Adding or customizing data patterns, logos, icons, frames, and brand colors also tells people that the QR code is safe and secure to scan.

After customization, simply click “done editing” for the QR code to download automatically.

How to track scans from your QR codes for Google Forms

Generating QR codes is just step one of your data gathering. Disseminating them in the right places and motivating people to scan are also key aspects.

Most of all, tracking how many people have scanned the QR code and answered the Forms is crucial.

The great news is, most online QR code generators make it quick and simple to track scans. Of course, the more advanced QR code generators you use, the more features you get and the more data to gather.

Some important information you can track are:

Number of scans

Devices used to scan

Location of people who scanned

Aside from tracking the scans on the QR code generator software, Google Forms also has neat features where you can track the responses and even edit the questions as needed.

Where to use QR codes for Google Forms

As mentioned, a Google Form QR code have been extremely helpful for contact tracing during the height of the pandemic. It has become easier to track cases, especially for those who are considered persons of interest.

The most helpful thing that QR codes for Google Forms have done is to prevent the further spread of the virus.

But even if the pandemic has ended, there are plenty of different day-to-day uses for QR codes for Google Forms. Here are a few of them.

Collecting attendance for events

One key indicator for a successful event is attendance. This includes not only the number of people that attended but also the target audience for an event. A quick and convenient way to track attendance is through QR codes.

By placing them at every point of entry, you're able to track how many people have attended the event and whether you've reached your target to get returns on your investment.

Conducting market polls and surveys

A brand that doesn't listen to its market is stagnant. That's why businesses conduct market polls and surveys to realize what their target audience wants.

Instead of conducting pen-and-paper surveys, putting QR codes for Google Forms in your promotional materials and social media platforms may be a better option.

This makes it easier to track positive reviews and filter the critical ones for improvement.

Getting feedback for products and services

Similarly, QR codes for Google Forms are effective in gathering feedback about your products and customer experience. According to a research finding by Microsoft, a majority of consumers favor brands that are ready to accept feedback.

For in-store purchases, you can place these QR codes on check-out counters as well as receipts. Utilizing these spaces for feedback, instead of placing more advertisements, may make them feel more valued as a customer, which may increase your overall repeat customer rate.

Making quizzes and tests for students

Learning has changed drastically with the pandemic. Handing out test papers in a physical classroom setting has become digitized through QR codes on Google Forms.

As a teacher, you can display these codes at the end of your presentations. While this may seem like a compromise compared to face-to-face examinations, this encourages students to become more accustomed to technology. This is critical, especially as the digital world is evolving fast.

Create a QR code for Google Forms with a free QR code generator

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.