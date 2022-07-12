How to get digital Driver's license?

Photo: PTI

Carrying a physical card comes with the constant risk of losing them. Now with various mobile applications, it has become easier to process even big transactions digitally. What about photo ID cards like the Driver's license?

Well, now it is also possible to carry our driver's license digitally. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India brought the mobile application Digilocker where your important documents can be stored.

Driver's e-license is equally valid and it can be downloaded online through Digilocker website, the Parivahan Sewa website, or the mobile app.

Download driver's license via Digilocker app

Download the mobile application Digiocker from the play store.

Got to 'documents you might require' section

Click on the 'driving license' option

Click on "Ministry of Road and Transport Highways" from the list of options

Enter 'driver's licence number'

Select 'receive the documents'

Download PDF for the driver's licence.

Download driver's license via the Digilocker website:

Log in to your account by visiting the Digilocker website

In the top-left corner of the page, select the "Search Documents" link

Select "Driver's License" from the menu

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways could be tapped

Enter 'driver's licence number'

Select 'Get the document'.

Download driver's via Parivahan Sewa

Visit the website for Parivahan Sewa

Click on "Driver's license-related services" under the "online services" section

Choose the name of your state from the provided drop-down menu

Click "Print Driving licence" in the "Driving licence section"

Include your application number and birth date.

Submit and viewing your driving licence information.

