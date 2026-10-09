How to bypass H-1 B visa restrictions? Can Indian professionals use L-1 and O-1 visas as alternative routes to enter US?

Two alternatives are the L-1 and O-1 visas, but both come with strict eligibility requirements and are not suitable for everyone.

As the Trump administration tightens immigration norms and US Vice President JD Vance accuses tech companies of misusing the H-1B visa programme, Indian professionals are looking at other options to work in the US.

Two alternatives are the L-1 and O-1 visas, but both come with strict eligibility requirements and are not suitable for everyone.

The issue gained traction after the Trump administration suspended Microsoft and several other technology companies from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, which is part of the employment-based green card process. Vance accused Microsoft of misusing the H-1B system and called foreign workers hired through outsourcing firms "indentured servants".

The H-1B programme itself has not been stopped by the suspension. But the move has raised questions about other US work visas and whether they could be an alternative for Indian professionals to work in the country.

The L-1 visa lets eligible multinational companies move employees from an overseas branch to a related office in the US. It has two categories: L-1A for executives and managers, and L-1B for staff with specialised knowledge.

The O-1 visa, on the other hand, is meant for individuals who can show extraordinary ability or achievement in areas like science, education, business and the arts. Unlike the L-1, it is not based on an intra-company transfer.

While both visas can allow eligible professionals to work in the US, the eligibility criteria differ. An employee at an eligible multinational could look at an L-1 transfer, while someone with a strong record of exceptional achievement could consider the O-1 path.

L-1 or O-1 visas may offer another route for eligible Indian professionals, but neither is a foolproof workaround for H-1B restrictions.

According to Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Founder of Fateh Education, the L-1 and O-1 visas are valid options but only for those who meet specific requirements.

"They are genuine routes into US, but it's not for everybody. It's for a very narrow group of people," Kochar says.

The L-1 visa could work for professionals employed by multinational companies that can transfer them to an eligible US office. The O-1 visa, meanwhile, is intended for individuals who can show extraordinary ability and achievements in their field.

Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Founder of Fateh Education, says the L-1 and O-1 visas are legitimate options, but only for professionals who fulfil specific criteria."They are genuine routes into US, but it's not for everybody. It's for a very narrow group of people," Kochar says.

The L-1 visa may suit professionals working for multinationals that can transfer them to a qualifying US office. The O-1 visa is for those who can demonstrate extraordinary ability and professional achievements.

Visa alone should not drive a decision to move to the US, Arora says. Professionals should also weigh factors like role, pay, cost of living, family needs and longer-term immigration prospects.

He advises treating immigration planning as part of career planning, understanding eligibility requirements early and consulting a qualified US immigration expert.

Founder and CEO of Masterclass Space Aditya Shanker Raghuwanshi also cautions against treating alternative visas as shortcuts. "There's no shortcut here. The students who do well are the ones who plan early," he says.

In other words, neither visa is a simple workaround for someone who cannot secure an H-1B. Eligibility depends on the applicant's employment history, professional achievements and the specific requirements of that visa category.

For Indian professionals, the choice depends on their situation: an eligible employee could explore an L-1 transfer, while a professional with an exceptional record could assess the O-1 option.