FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports and the rupee suffer?

US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports, rupee suffer?

Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar, claims he paid Rakhi Sawant during #MeToo row

Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar

Ahmedabad's Pre-Navratri Rush: Gen Z pays up to Rs 15000 for IV drips ahead of 'Dandiya Night'; Here's why

Ahmedabad's Pre-Navratri Rush: Gen Z pays up to Rs 15000 for IV drips

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBusiness

BUSINESS

How to bypass H-1 B visa restrictions? Can Indian professionals use L-1 and O-1 visas as alternative routes to enter US?

Two alternatives are the L-1 and O-1 visas, but both come with strict eligibility requirements and are not suitable for everyone.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

How to bypass H-1 B visa restrictions? Can Indian professionals use L-1 and O-1 visas as alternative routes to enter US?
H-1B visa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the Trump administration tightens immigration norms and US Vice President JD Vance accuses tech companies of misusing the H-1B visa programme, Indian professionals are looking at other options to work in the US.

Two alternatives are the L-1 and O-1 visas, but both come with strict eligibility requirements and are not suitable for everyone.

The issue gained traction after the Trump administration suspended Microsoft and several other technology companies from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, which is part of the employment-based green card process. Vance accused Microsoft of misusing the H-1B system and called foreign workers hired through outsourcing firms "indentured servants".

The H-1B programme itself has not been stopped by the suspension. But the move has raised questions about other US work visas and whether they could be an alternative for Indian professionals to work in the country.

The L-1 visa lets eligible multinational companies move employees from an overseas branch to a related office in the US. It has two categories: L-1A for executives and managers, and L-1B for staff with specialised knowledge.

The O-1 visa, on the other hand, is meant for individuals who can show extraordinary ability or achievement in areas like science, education, business and the arts. Unlike the L-1, it is not based on an intra-company transfer.

While both visas can allow eligible professionals to work in the US, the eligibility criteria differ. An employee at an eligible multinational could look at an L-1 transfer, while someone with a strong record of exceptional achievement could consider the O-1 path.

L-1 or O-1 visas may offer another route for eligible Indian professionals, but neither is a foolproof workaround for H-1B restrictions.

According to Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Founder of Fateh Education, the L-1 and O-1 visas are valid options but only for those who meet specific requirements.

"They are genuine routes into US, but it's not for everybody. It's for a very narrow group of people," Kochar says.

The L-1 visa could work for professionals employed by multinational companies that can transfer them to an eligible US office. The O-1 visa, meanwhile, is intended for individuals who can show extraordinary ability and achievements in their field.

Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Founder of Fateh Education, says the L-1 and O-1 visas are legitimate options, but only for professionals who fulfil specific criteria."They are genuine routes into US, but it's not for everybody. It's for a very narrow group of people," Kochar says.

The L-1 visa may suit professionals working for multinationals that can transfer them to a qualifying US office. The O-1 visa is for those who can demonstrate extraordinary ability and professional achievements.

Visa alone should not drive a decision to move to the US, Arora says. Professionals should also weigh factors like role, pay, cost of living, family needs and longer-term immigration prospects.

He advises treating immigration planning as part of career planning, understanding eligibility requirements early and consulting a qualified US immigration expert.

Founder and CEO of Masterclass Space Aditya Shanker Raghuwanshi also cautions against treating alternative visas as shortcuts. "There's no shortcut here. The students who do well are the ones who plan early," he says.

In other words, neither visa is a simple workaround for someone who cannot secure an H-1B. Eligibility depends on the applicant's employment history, professional achievements and the specific requirements of that visa category.

For Indian professionals, the choice depends on their situation: an eligible employee could explore an L-1 transfer, while a professional with an exceptional record could assess the O-1 option.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Navanethem Pillay winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2026? Know her India connection
Who is Navanethem Pillay winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2026? Know her Indian roots
US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports and the rupee suffer?
US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports, rupee suffer?
Delhi Shutdown On October 10? Check what's open and closed amid CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Shutdown On Oct 10? Check what's open and close amid Jantar Mantar protest
Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar, claims he paid Rakhi Sawant during #MeToo row
Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar
Why did BCCI keep Rohit Sharma’s rehab quiet after IPL 2026? 32 players treated as CoE budget jumps by Rs 35 crore
Why did BCCI keep Rohit Sharma’s rehab quiet after IPL 2026? 32 players treated
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement