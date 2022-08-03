How to buy gold with Jar App

As the investment scenarios across the globe evolve, millennials are switching to convenient modes of investment that get the job done, are accessible round the clock and most importantly — easy on the pockets. Gold, which is perhaps the most popular investment asset across the globe continues to dominate the asset class, with the introduction of digital gold in the last few years.

What is digital gold?

Simply put, it is a new medium to buy gold via online channels where the exchange is seamless and instantaneous. Buying digital gold is comparatively easier and more cost effective, as buyers don't need to buy a considerable quantity in one go. For every gram of gold that is bought, actual 24k gold is stored in a locker in your name, by one of three gold banks in India — MMTC-PAMP | SafeGold | Augmont .

Why is digital gold gaining popularity, lately?

Digital gold is gaining popularity because it is simple, easy, convenient and comes with no entry barriers, whatsoever. Investors can buy and sell digital gold anytime from anywhere, right from their smartphone via apps like Jar that helps investors buy and sell digital gold. Moreover, they can also get their gold delivered to their doorstep right from the app itself as apps like Jar have made it more convenient than ever to invest in gold without breaking the bank. The most exciting element for the users seems to be the no entry barrier positioning, where users can start their investment journey with digital gold from just ₹1.

What is the Jar App?

Jar is an automated investment app that lets you save money and thus — make money by investing your spare change on digital gold. The app has been gaining popularity among users owing to its seamless user experience and a modern interface that makes gold investments quick and easy. It is the first 'Made in India' app to accomplish the same, with core functionalities focused upon millennials. Backed by NPCI and prominent UPI service providers across the country, one can invest in digital gold from the jar app, fast and easy.

Buy Gold with Jar App in few easy steps:

● Download the Jar App from Playstore, firstly.

● Create an account with Jar by logging in with your phone number.

● Complete your KYC by entering details required to authenticate transactions

● Allow permissions as asked in the app.

● Select the UPI service provider as per your convenience right from Google pay, Phonepe to all the other popular providers, and set up auto-pay.

● You can also purchase any quantity as per your choice at a given price on the app or the price prevailing in the market, right from the app.

● That's it. The Jar App will save money directly for you at the best rates on that particular day.

● Sell it anytime and anywhere, right from the app. Users get the most updated and best sell prices as per the prevailing market movements.

However, it is integral to get your KYC done to use JAR to its full potential. KYC is needed if you've bought more than 30 gms or INR 1.5 lakhs worth of gold, looking to sell or withdraw the amount or want to get gold delivered to your doorstep.

Advantages of investing in digital gold

There are various advantages of investing in digital gold, right from easy accessibility to high liquidity. Digital gold that assures 99.99% 24 Karat purity can be bought from as low as ₹1, which makes apps like Jar — a messiah for people who are unable to purchase physical gold on the go, are can't afford to purchase the same in one go. Gold bought by customers from the app are kept in 100% secure, encrypted and insured vaults, which makes the whole process — safe and secure.

Overall, apps like Jar are a great way for users to achieve their financial goals and embark on an investment journey that is coupled with flexibility and accessibility.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)