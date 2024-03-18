How son became beacon of hope for bankrupt Anil Ambani, made a Rs 2000 crore fortune by…

Anil Ambani, was once the sixth richest man in the world and had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Anmol Ambani was born with a silver spoon.

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and 11th richest in the world as per Fobes. On the other hand, his brother Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020. As Anil Ambani is involved in a range of court cases, his son Jai Anmol Ambani is turning out to be a beacon of hope for the former billionaire. For those who are unaware, Anil Ambani, was once the sixth richest man in the world and had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Anmol Ambani was born with a silver spoon. He did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, he then enrolled in Seven Oaks School in the UK. However his journey hasn’t been smooth.

Anmol Ambani got involved in the family business at a very young age. His father was leading many subsidiaries of the conglomerate but the young Ambani was particularly active in Reliance Capital. He started interning at Reliance Mutual Fund at the age of 18. Over the years, he worked at various posts before he joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director in 2016. He is often credited from his modern management skills and fresh perspective in the family business. He also went on to join the board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Reliance Home Finance.

As Anil Ambani’s financial woes were rapidly mounting up, Anmol Ambani’s entry as a leader pushed the stock prices of the Reliance group by a whopping 40%. The young businessman also managed to convince Japanese giant Nippon to raise their involvement in Reliance. It further helped to start two new ventures - Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management.

According to a report by Jagran, Anmol Ambani currently has a net worth of over Rs 2000 crore. Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew lives an extravagant life and owns few of the popular super expensive cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom. He also reportedly owns his own helicopters and planes, which he reportedly utilises for business travel.