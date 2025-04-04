Born in Mumbai, the 68-year-old started with a toothbrush company in the 1970s after studying commerce. He entered entertainment in the 1980s with cable TV and later founded UTV in 1990.

Filmmaker and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala has entered Forbes' 2025 Billionaires List with a net worth of $1.5 billion, surpassing the combined wealth of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, whose collective net worth stands at $1.38 billion, Bollywood Hungama reported. This makes Screwvala Bollywood’s wealthiest figure.

Unlike the Khans, who amassed their wealth through acting and fame, Ronnie Screwvala built his fortune through production and strategic business ventures. Born in Mumbai, the 68-year-old began his career in the 1970s with a toothbrush manufacturing business after studying commerce. He ventured into entertainment in the 1980s with cable television and later founded UTV in 1990.

Screwvala has produced iconic films such as Swades, Rang De Basanti and Jodhaa Akbar. In 2012, he made a landmark move by selling UTV to Disney for over a billion dollars. He returned to filmmaking in 2017 with RSVP Movies, producing hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kedarnath.



A big bulk of Screwvala’s wealth, however, comes from outside his film work. He is an investor in big companies such as UpGrad, Usports and Unliazer, which complement his earnings from Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth of $770 million stems from his acting career, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team. Salman Khan’s $390 million comes from acting, production ventures, and hosting Bigg Boss. Aamir Khan’s $220 million is tied to selective blockbusters like Dangal. Despite their combined net worth of $1.38 billion, Screwvala’s $1.5 billion highlights how strategic business ventures can outpace stardom-driven earnings.